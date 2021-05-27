• Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his forthcoming film, "Fast & Furious 9." In an interview with TVBS, a Taiwanese cable channel, Cena spoke in Mandarin when he said Taiwan would be the first "country" to be able to see the film. That led to an uproar in China, which considers the self-governing democracy its own territory to be taken back by force if necessary. On Tuesday, in a short video posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month. "In one interview, I made a mistake," he said in heavily accented Mandarin. "I need to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I'm very, very sorry." While Cena's apology drew a negative response on Chinese social media, he was also criticized back in the United States, where Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton called the apology "pathetic" and others lashed out at him as a "coward." China has increasingly pressured foreign companies that want access to the Chinese market over their statements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the South China Sea and other issues Beijing considers sensitive. Meanwhile, "Fast & Furious 9" appeared to be doing well in China despite the uproar, taking in $155 million at the box office there since it opened Friday, according to media reports.

• MyPillow founder Mike Lindell was thrown out of the Republican Governors Association's spring conference in Nashville, Tenn., this week after he vowed to confront GOP governors about the 2020 presidential election. Lindell, an ally of Donald Trump, has championed the former president's claims of election fraud. Lindell told Politico that a conference coordinator told him that despite being credentialed, he was prohibited from attending any official association events, including a Tuesday evening dinner at the official residence of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. "These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member," an association official said. The move to ban Lindell happened after the pillow magnate promised to challenge Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona, the chairman of the organization, about the election results in their states -- both won by President Joe Biden. Lindell told The Washington Post on Wednesday that when he asked an association official why he was prohibited from attending the dinner, he was told "It has something to do with Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey." Representatives with the Republican Governors Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.