New chancellor for UA college at Hope-Texarkana a history-maker

The University of Arkansas board of trustees Wednesday hired the first Black woman to lead a public higher-education institution in Arkansas.

The board hired Christine Holt -- who has spent most of her career in higher-education administration at two-year colleges -- as the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana.

She is the first woman to run the community college at Hope and Texarkana other than in an interim capacity, and she is the first Black person to hold the top administrative position at any UA System college or university other than at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a historically Black university that has had a number of Black chief executives.

The UA System is the state's largest network of colleges and universities.

"I'm absolutely thrilled she has chosen to continue her impressive career in the University of Arkansas System," said UA System President Donald Bobbitt during the trustees meeting Wednesday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90wnhC8DL7Y]

As a candidate for the position, Holt said the job appealed to her because of her passion "about connecting with students, providing opportunities, and ensuring that hard work is rewarded in the workforce ... all aligned with the existing mission of this college."

On Wednesday, Holt said: "I think we can really catapult higher education to a whole new level."

Holt is coming to Arkansas after working as chief of staff for the University of Missouri System.

She has worked for the University of Missouri campus at Columbia; Northern Virginia Community College; and at several two-year higher-education institutions in North Carolina, including Catawba Valley Community College, Montgomery Community College, Randolph Community College and Central Carolina Community College.

She has also worked as an attorney.

[DOCUMENT: Christine Holt's résumé » arkansasonline.com/527resume/]

Holt has earned her academic credentials mostly from Midwest institutions.

She has a doctorate in business administration from the University of Missouri at St. Louis and a juris doctorate from Cleveland State University in Ohio. Earlier, she earned a master of arts in adult education from East Carolina University and a bachelor of arts in business administration from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

She replaces Chris Thomason, who left the chancellor position last summer to join the University of Arkansas System administration in Little Rock as vice president for planning and development.

Laura Clark, vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana, has been interim chancellor since July.

The Hope-Texarkana school had 1,261 students in the fall 2020 semester, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

Holt officially begins her new job Sept. 1. She will be paid $190,000 per year, plus $1,500 per month for housing, according to the UA System.

UA trustees are meeting Wednesday and today in Little Rock and via zoom.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.