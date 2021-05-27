Georgia gawkers turn out for gigantic ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The largest container ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast arrived Wednesday at the Port of Savannah.

Onlookers along Savannah's downtown riverfront gawked as the CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed past Wednesday morning on its way to dock at the port, the fourth-busiest in the U.S. for cargo shipped in containers.

The supersize ocean carrier is as long as 3½ football fields. Its cargo can fill more than 16,000 metal containers measuring 20 feet long apiece.

"Georgia and Savannah continue to be and will be on the map as a global gateway," Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, told reporters ahead of the giant ship's arrival.

The Marco Polo arrived in Savannah after making stops in New Jersey and Virginia. After unloading cargo in Savannah, the vessel will head to Charleston, S.C.

Ports along the East Coast have raced in recent years to deepen their shipping channels to make room for larger ships like the Marco Polo. Savannah is in the homestretch of a $973 million harbor expansion that began in 2015.

Even with the deepening project unfinished, the Port of Savannah has seen explosive growth.

The Georgia Ports Authority says Savannah is on track to exceed 5 million container units of imports and exports moving across its docks in the fiscal year that ends June 30. It's been just four years since Savannah surpassed 4 million for the first time.

-- The Associated Press

Tire maker set to add workers in expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nokian Tyres is expanding its production and hiring more workers as it moves toward its goal of producing 1 million tires in Tennessee this year.

The company said it started a third production shift last week in Dayton, north of Chattanooga, and will add the fourth shift in mid-July after nearly doubling its workforce in the first half of the year.

Nokian now employs about 300 people at the facility and plans to employ 400 total in the coming years as it reaches its full capacity of 4 million tires a year.

The Finland company opened its Tennessee factory in fall 2019.

-- The Associated Press

Jumping by 13.68, index ends at 639.22

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 639.22, up 13.68

"Small cap stocks outperformed today with the Russell 2000 Index gaining 1.9% as easing inflationary fears had investors more inclined to add risk while the energy and consumer discretionary sectors showed strong performance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.