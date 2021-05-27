Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Gonzaga's Timme to return

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won't pursue professional options. Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation's second-ranked recruiting class. The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The 6-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors. Timme scored 19 points per game last season and also led the WCC in field-goal accuracy at 65.5%, which ranked third in the nation.

GOLF

Ole Miss women win title

Kennedy Swann and Andrea Lignell completed perfect weeks as Ole Miss overwhelmed Oklahoma State 4-1 to win the NCAA Women's Championship on Wednesday, the Rebels' first national title in women's sports. Chiarra Tamburlini set the tone with a 6-and-5 victory, the largest margin in the final round since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015. The key was Swann and Lignell, in the leadoff matches, where they delivered their best golf against Oklahoma State's best two players.

The Match set for July 6

The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday. Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match-play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities. Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends Callaway

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season after an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, Callaway was fired by the Los Angeles Angels, who hired him as their pitching coach in October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB's investigation. Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB's probe determined, but said in a statement, "I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted." Callaway, 46, was the Cleveland Indians' pitching coach for five years before managing the Mets from 2018-19. After he was fired by New York, he was hired by the Angels, who suspended him shortly before the start of this season's spring training.

FOOTBALL

Vinatieri sets retirement

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL's career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. Vinatieri hasn't played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen (382), and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises.

Former Saints coach dies

J.D. Roberts, the second coach of the New Orleans Saints and the man who made Archie Manning his quarterback, has died. He was 88. Roberts died Monday, according to the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Oklahoma City. The former Marine lieutenant had a long stint as an assistant coach in college before becoming an original member of the Saints' staff in 1967. Named interim head coach on Nov. 3, 1970, Roberts spent the next two seasons in the full-time position. In Roberts' first game in charge, the Saints beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 at Tulane Stadium when Tom Dempsey kicked a then-NFL record 63-yard field goal as time expired.

MOTOR SPORTS

Elliott spotter suspended

The spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after his domestic violence arrest. Edward James D'Hondt, 62, was arrested earlier this month in Catawba County and charged with battery of an unborn child and assaulting a woman, according to online North Carolina judicial records. He faces two court dates in June. Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement saying it had learned of D'Hondt's arrest Wednesday and suspended him indefinitely "from his role with our company." NASCAR also suspended D'Hondt for his conduct and for failing to report the arrest to NASCAR within the required 72 hours.

HOCKEY

Islanders advance

Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night. The Islanders will face Boston in the next round. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists. Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves.

Lightning wrap up series

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished off a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second consecutive time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.

Wild stay alive

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night. The first-round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday night. Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of Talbot, who made 23 stops.