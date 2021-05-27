100 years ago

May 27, 1921

• A "surprise" band concert, if the sun oversleeps until 8:30 this morning, will arouse 1,500 or so Arkansaw Travelers and their merchant guests from slumber justly earned by a day and night of celebration yesterday. It was the opening day of the eighteenth annual convention and of the first annual merchants' carnival and it went over in big league fashion. Whitney Harb, president of the Travelers, reported that the secretary's record showed more than 1,000 Travelers registered for the convention and that a conservative estimate of the number of merchants present was 500.

50 years ago

May 27, 1971

• Governor Bumpers is sending a memorandum to state department heads asking that they not hire persons from outside the state until they are sure that there are no qualified persons available in Arkansas. "I am requesting that every possible effort be made by you to preserve for Arkansas people any job opportunity that occurs in state government," the memorandum said. "This is not to discourage the placement of job orders outside the state where the skills needed are not available or cannot be found within the state."

25 years ago

May 27, 1996

• Blessed with three days of almost perfect weather, Riverfest officials hinted Sunday that a record crowd visited Riverfront Park for the annual party on the Arkansas River. The last day of the 19th Riverfest began Sunday with a ceremony for the arrival of the Olympic torch and ended with a performance by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display. Riverfest Executive Director Jane Rogers said attendance Friday and Saturday was up 30 percent from last year, a trend that continued through Sunday. "This could be a banner year for the festival. Things are looking really good," Rogers said Sunday afternoon inside the festival's command post near Arkansas' Excelsior Hotel.

10 years ago

May 27, 2011

• The Little Rock School District will not be harmed if a federal appeals court refuses to temporarily stop a judge's order to end the state's obligation to pay it millions of dollars in desegregation funding and to expedite an appeal of that ruling, the Arkansas attorney general's office said in a court filing Thursday. Assistant Attorney General Ali Brady, responding on behalf of Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis to deny the district's request for a stay of U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's May 19 decision to end most of the funding requirements.