Pea Ridge firefighters promoted

PEA RIDGE -- Three Pea Ridge firefighters were promoted to lieutenant after passing examinations and testing procedures, according to Fire Chief Jackie Wassman, who presented the new officers at the City Council meeting May 18.

"These men have put forth outstanding efforts dating back to January and February," Wassman said, explaining that a promotional examination was given in February. He said the promotions, by design, were based on several tests including scenario-based tests, interviews and written examinations.

The three are Shane Henson, Chris Hunt and Riley Heasley (who was unavailable Tuesday).

"Shane Henson handles the maintenance program," Wassman said. He said Henson has been with the department since 2018.

Heasley, was in New Mexico as he is serving in the Boy Scouts in New Mexico as a leader for three months.

Wassman also recognized Ashlynn Andregg who completed her emergency medical technician training in January.

"We greatly appreciate her and her efforts," Wassman said of Andregg.