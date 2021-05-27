Perfectly acceptable

University of Arkansas starting pitcher Lael Lockhart was better than he has been all season on Wednesday night against Georgia.

Almost perfect.

Lockhart, a senior left-hander who transferred from Houston, was one strike away from throwing a perfect, seven-inning game in the SEC Tournament.

Instead, Lockhart and the No. 1 Razorbacks settled for an 11-2 victory over the Bulldogs in nine innings at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., to advance to play tonight at 8 against Vanderbilt.

Arkansas (43-10) led Georgia 10-0 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and was on the verge of winning by run-rule when Josh McAllister hit a 2-2 pitch from Lockhart for an infield single.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cx5Wi1ARv5Q]

Shortstop Jalen Battles did a good job getting to the ball and made as strong of a throw as he could to first baseman Cullen Smith from deep in the hole, but McAllister was safe by plenty.

"I was hurting for him," Smith said of Lockhart losing the perfect game. "I wanted it so bad.

"Just a chopper through the 6-hole. ... I tried to stay on the bag as long as I could. I was like, 'I won't let this ball get by me before it's not an out.' It's a hit all day, every day. It is what it is."

Corey Collins followed with a two-run home over the right-field wall before Lockhart struck out Randon Jernigan -- the last batter he faced. Heston Tole pitched the final two innings for the Razorbacks.

"I'd be lying to you if it wasn't going through my mind that last inning," Lockhart said of throwing a perfect game. "I was pulling for the boys to get the 10 runs so it would shorten up and make it a little bit easier.

"When it came down to the last pitch [to Alexander] ... I saw Battles got to the ball. I thought, 'If anyone's going to make this play, it's going to be Jalen Battles just firing this one over to first.' And I was praying [Alexander] tripped, fell, whatever, and it was just going to be game over."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said it was tough to see Lockhart lose the perfect game.

"We're right there," he said. "We're pulling for him. We felt like we were going to win the game. It wasn't about winning the game. It was about an individual on our team that was having an incredible night, got a chance to have a perfect game.

"I was disappointed for him. But I like the way he went out there and he finished it, got through the inning."

Lockhart (3-2) said he didn't feel good warming up in the bullpen when his normal routine was altered because the Alabama-Tennessee game went into extra innings. But then he went out and dominated against the Bulldogs.

"Guys kind of joke about your best days, you have your worst bullpen pregame," he said. "I don't think I had two out of my however many pitches, and I went out there and just trusted it and let it rip, and it was good."

Lockhart went a season-long seven innings and had 11 strikeouts without a walk.

"Oh, it was incredible, man," Smith said playing behind Lockhart. "It was awesome to watch. That dude can pitch. He can absolutely pitch. Then when you get an umpire [Damien Beal] that was being a little generous -- maybe one ball, ball-and-a-half off [the plate] -- that's what he's going to do to teams.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPgrvmLxkEY]

"Dudes can't hit that when he's consistently painting the [edge], and he's keeping the slider, curve ball low. It's almost unhittable."

While Georgia (31-24) was struggling against Lockhart, the Razorbacks jumped out to a 6-0 lead with six runs in the second inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate against Bulldogs starter Charlie Goldstein and reliever Michael Polk.

After Christian Franklin and Robert Moore walked, Smith had an RBI double. Polk came in and struck out Casey Opitz swinging, but Battles followed with an RBI single.

Cayden Wallace walked with the bases loaded for an RBI. Brady Slavens followed with an RBI single -- on which he injured his right ankle while landing on first base -- and the Razorbacks got another run on a throwing error by McAllister, the second baseman, and an errant pickoff throw by Polk.

The Razorbacks made it 7-0 in the fourth inning on Franklin's sacrifice fly, then scored three times in the fifth inning, including a home run by Smith and RBI walks by Wallace and Franklin.

Arkansas drew 14 walks to go along with seven hits.

"When you play a team like Arkansas -- they're No. 1 in the country for a reason -- you have to be at your best," Georgia Coach Scott Stricklin said. "Way too many free bases. We didn't compete well enough at the plate. We didn't make plays when we needed to make them, and they did.

"Lockhart was really, really good, and they made plays behind him, and they had good at-bats."

Lockhart threw 74 pitches with 58 strikes.

"I would have to say the fastball and the curveball were my go-to pitches, it seemed like, all game long," Lockhart said. "Tried the change-up here or there, wasn't really that great, was leaving them up. Tried a slider. It was kind of getting touched or fouled off when it usually is my go-to pitch.

"Made that adjustment, I think, right around the third or end of the second inning and just rode it out from there."

After Lockhart lasted just one-third of an inning at LSU on May 1, he has allowed 6 hits and 3 runs in his last 13 1/3 innings, including 2 innings of relief against Arkansas State University and 4 1/3 innings in a start at Tennessee.

"I would say that's absolutely the point where it was don't worry about pitch count, don't worry about anything," Lockhart said of the ASU game. "You're coming out of the pen. Throw up a few zeroes, one zero, whatever the case is, and just get after guys.

"That was the big mentality shift for me. It wasn't anything mechanical. It was purely mindset in my eyes."