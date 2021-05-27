Police ID man, 18, fatally shot in Little Rock; 2 others injured

Police have identified a man fatally shot Wednesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of South University Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon call, according to a Little Rock police report. The caller reportedly told police two vehicles appeared to have been in a disturbance that led to a crash, authorities said.

Police said they found debris in the roadway near the Mabelvale Pike intersection, and a white vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Officers then received information that there were two people in a silver Kia sedan near 1901 Wright Ave., according to the report. Two people inside the vehicle, 27-year-old Desire Deshazier of Pine Bluff and a 17-year-old boy, were suffering from injuries, the report states.

Police said the two were treated at a local hospital for their wounds, which weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officers then received information that a man with a gunshot wound, later identified as Caleb Sykes, 18, of North Little Rock, had arrived at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary emergency room, the report states. Sykes died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.