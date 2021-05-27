Principal offers apology on yearbook bias, errors

BENTONVILLE -- Lincoln Junior High School's principal apologized this week for "inaccuracies and mistakes" in the school's 2020-21 yearbook, including a current-events section falsely stating former President Donald Trump wasn't impeached.

The yearbook described racial-injustice protests after the killing of George Floyd as "Black Lives Matter riots" and described the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol as "Trump supporters protest at the Capitol," according to Leslee Wright, the school district's director of communications.

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for the second time after the Jan. 6 attack but was acquitted by the Senate.

Principal Josh Thompson offered a full refund to parents who had purchased the yearbook. The yearbooks were on sale for $35 each earlier this year, according to a school Facebook post.

"This yearbook does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools' standards for quality and excellence," Thompson's letter to the parents says.

"Bentonville Schools strives to maintain neutrality when referencing political topics. Contrarily, the current events section of the yearbook contains inaccurate information along with images and captions that are both biased and political."

Thompson promised administrators would evaluate the vetting process for all yearbook content.

"We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at Lincoln Junior High School," the letter says.

Lincoln has an enrollment of about 714 students in grades seven and eight, according to district documents.