Randle re-emerges to spark New York

NEW YORK -- Down 13 points, the New York Knicks needed a change in the second half beyond starting Derrick Rose.

They needed the Julius Randle they saw in the regular season.

Rose scored 26 points, Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the series.

Randle was 0 for 6 with just 2 points at halftime. But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to open the third quarter, Randle made a three-pointer to start the period and scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting as the Knicks surged into the lead.

"Obviously we were disappointed with the way we played in the first half, but I knew in the second half there'd be great fight and there was," Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And I think Julius hitting that shot, Julius is not going to go away. He's going to keep coming. He's got a great will, great determination and he's a fighter."

The winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player award finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds despite another poor shooting night. He was 5 of 16 after going 6 of 23 in the opener.

But he came through when it counted along with Reggie Bullock, who made four three-pointers in the second half and also had 15 points as the Knicks guaranteed there will be at least one more home game in this surprising season.

"Obviously, throughout the game there's going to be frustrations, but we know who we are as a team," Randle said. "We're never going to doubt whether we can win a game or not."

Trae Young scored 30 points for Atlanta after having 32 and hitting the tiebreaking shot with 0.9 seconds left in Game 1. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter added 18 apiece.

Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta, where the Hawks will be allowed to welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time this season.

"I hope Atlanta's ready to bring that energy, and I hope it's loud and I hope everybody's excited to have playoffs back in the A," Young said, "and I'm ready to play back inside that arena in front of those fans. So it's going to be fun."

Rose made the basket that gave the Knicks the lead for good at 93-91 with 4:45 to play and kick off a decisive 9-0 run. He played 39 minutes as Thibodeau stuck with one of his most trusted players to keep the series from slipping away.

Young stamped himself as a villain figure for Knicks figures by holding his finger to his lip after his winning shot Sunday to tell them to quiet down.

The profane chants that were aimed at Young in Game 1 started before the Hawks were even on the court for warmups in Game 2, and he was loudly booed every time he touched the ball early on.

He got hot late in the second quarter from inside and outside. He pulled up from 30 feet for a three-pointer, made a reverse layup, a jumper and another three-pointer in a 12-1 run that made it 57-42 in the final minute of the half.

Atlanta led by 12 midway through the third before Randle helped power a 16-2 spurt by picking up his aggression. His jumper after consecutive three-pointers by Bullock capped the surge and made it 74-72 with 1:45 left in the period.

New York led 88-78 with 8:34 to play, but Young checked back in to lead a 13-3 burst that tied it at 91-91 when he threw a lob to Clint Capela.

SIXERS 120, WIZARDS 95

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA's triple-double king to the locker room.

With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, Philadelphia routed Washington to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He limped off the floor.

"We'll see," Westbrook said about his availability for the next game. "Hurt it twice in a short amount of time. We'll see what happens."

Simmons and Joel Embiid each scored 22 points, and Tobias Harris added 19 for the top-seeded Sixers. Simmons added nine rebounds and eight assists after becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game in a 125-118 win in Game 1

Simmons was aggressive from the start, scoring the team's first two baskets on his way to 12 points in the first quarter, including three dunks.

Bradley Beal had 33 points and Westbrook finished with 10 points and 11 assists for Washington.

The Sixers withstood 24 first-half points from Beal in the first half and led 71-57 at halftime. They maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

Playoffs glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Philadelphia leads series 2-0.

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Series tied 1-1.

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Series tied 1-1.

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee leads series 2-0.

Phoenix at LA Lakers, 9 p.m.

Series tied 1-1.

Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1.

Julius Randle (left) of the New York Knicks falls backward after colliding with Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks during the Knicks’ victory in Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference series. (AP/Elsa)

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) loses the ball as Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari (8) and Trae Young defend in the second quarter of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after he was knocked down in the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to get past New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton during the first quarter of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)