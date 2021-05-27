Scheiner's new 'mentality' leads to results

In a season where the Class-AA Central League schedule is broken up into 20, six-game series played Tuesday through Sunday, Arkansas Travelers infielder Jake Scheiner treats every week like its own individual season.

"It's one way to stay locked in," he said. "You realize one week is over with and another is about to begin. I focus less on the results and more on the process of the outcome. It's easier to deal with struggles that way."

There haven't been many struggles for Scheiner -- who leads the Travs with a .338 batting average -- this season. By his logic, the "season" he unleashed in Corpus Christi last week was MVP -worthy.

Scheiner clubbed 6 doubles, drove in 8 runs and scored 9 against the Hooks, going 11 of 25 (.440) at the plate in the Travelers' first road trip of the season. He earned Class-AA Central Player of the Week honors.

Through 19 games, the former Philadelphia Phillies' fourth-round pick is pacing the Travs in doubles (7), home runs (4) and RBI (16). Scheiner has been unfazed in his first season at the Class AA level, taming Central League pitching over the first month with a mindset developed from a year without baseball.

"It's all mentality," he said. "Hitting is very hard to do when you're stressed and you're thinking. It's easier on yourself to be carefree and enjoy it and look to do some damage. I'm going out and having fun."

Like a significant portion of minor-league baseball players across the country, Scheiner spent 2020 without a season.

He rode out lockdown in Houston where he played college baseball, living with his fiancee Amanda. While taking online courses to work toward a degree in psychology, Scheiner kept in shape with workouts at a nearby facility and a batting cage he installed in his backyard.

"I've been a baseball player my whole life, and having a full year off without it was just weird," he said. "Everything about it sucked."

As restrictions lifted in early 2021 and a minor-league season loomed, Scheiner took part in live batting practice sessions with players such as Mariners prospect Aaron Fletcher; Houston Astros minor-leaguers Corey Julks and Nick Hernandez; and Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Chris Devenski.

Back in the batter's box, he not only felt improved by the time spent in his make-shift batting cage but also bolstered by sense of calm gained from a year away from the game.

"A year ago, I hadn't been doing anything and I just felt lucky to be out there and to have a job," Scheiner said. "That viewpoint has helped my results. I think it's taken a lot of stress off of me at the plate."

Travs hitting coach Joe Thurston found in Scheiner a hitter who is never satisfied. During spring training and now in North Little Rock, Scheiner is unafraid to ask questions about hitting, the deficiencies in his swing and the ways he can get better.

In Corpus Christi, Thurston saw Scheiner find success attacking breaking pitches after working positive counts, looking more and more assured with each at-bat.

"His confidence right now is everything," Thurston said. "If you don't believe in yourself at the plate, you've got nothing. He does a really good job of staying even-keeled."

Scheiner followed up last week's performance with an 0-for-4 showing Tuesday, and he was left out of the Travs' lineup Wednesday night. With 101 games still in front of him, Scheiner is applying the same level head that helped him torch the Hooks to nights such as Tuesday's performance.

"This game can get very hard if you let it," he said. "It's a long season, and if you're able to break it up and just make every day new, it makes life a lot easier."

Drillers pound Travs

Tulsa hit three home runs off Arkansas Travelers right-hander Adam Hill (0-1) to power the visitors to a 10-2 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday night.

Ryan Noda launched home runs in the first and third innings, and four runs in the ninth inning padded the Drillers' lead on a 14-hit night. Tulsa (10-10) pitchers limited the Travs (12-7) to six hits.

Jake Anchia drove in the Travelers' first run in the sixth inning, then scored on Connor Lien's single for the second run. Jordan Cowan recorded a pair of hits.

Hill went 22/3 innings while striking out 6 and allowing 5 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks.

Noda gave the Drillers a 2-0 lead with his first-inning home run, then extended it to 3-0 with his second shot of the night, which traveled 432 feet. Jeren Kendall's home run later in the inning put Tulsa up 5-0.

The Drillers added another run in the sixth before scoring four on right-hander Jake Haberer in the top of the ninth, highlighted by Kenny Betancourt's second double of the game.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LHP Ian McKinney (2-0, 1.59); Drillers: RHP Gerardo Carrillo (0-0, 4.15)

TICKETS $12 box (available in pods of 1, 2, 4, 6); $8 reserved (available in pods of 1, 2, 3, 4, 6); $6 general admission. Available only online at travs.com; no in-person sales.

PROMOTIONS Thirsty Thursday ($2 Busch Light, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Today vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

Friday vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday vs. Tulsa, 2:10 p.m.

Monday Off

Tuesday at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.