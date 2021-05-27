Showers grace Farmington graduation

FARMINGTON — Surrounded by an outpouring of support in a packed football stadium, Farmington’s Class of 2021 experienced an emergency action plan — ushered into the fieldhouse as rain fell upon graduation.

That became the latest chapter in an 18-month sequence of various emergency implementations affecting the students as they worked toward finishing their last year-and-a-half of high school education.

The graduation ceremony held Tuesday, May 18, in the $16-million Farmington Sports Complex showcased district wealth and its emergency preparedness, something referred to by class treasurer Jared Jowers, who invoked the blessing upon the Class of 2021.

“Dear Lord, we pray, we’re gracious and thankful for everything you’ve done to get everybody in this arena here today and over the course of the last 13 years, everything you’ve done and all the relationships you’ve built, I just pray that you use everybody’s talents and skills and everything, all of their strengths to change the world.”

“God, I just pray that you put protection over this building. We may need a really big umbrella, and, God, I just pray that you would let us have a really great night tonight. Amen.”

Farmington’s Crimson Ensemble choral group performed “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Class President Omar Qedan said a “thank you” isn’t sufficient to express gratitude to the teachers.

“While you may have written with black ink on a white board, you have truly put the color into our lives,” Qedan said.

Qedan summed up the roughly 5,000 hours spent in school by the class over the past four years which encompassed: learning, competing and maturing. While acknowledging every day may not have been easy, Qedan said what is admirable about his classmates is their desire to learn something new and make each day greater than the last.

“This is a group of students bound to take the world by storm because of their desire to be the inspiration, rather than to wait for inspiration. We have conquered and overcome and we have even put a global pandemic in our back pocket and continued on. All of us have a part to play,” Qedan said.

On behalf of the faculty, Principal Jon Purifoy expressed how proud the staff is of the fine young men and women in the graduating class, which included his daughter, Brooke Purifoy.

“We expect to see great accomplishments from them in the future as they take what they have learned and experienced and use it to make our world a better place,” Jon Purifoy said.

According to Salutatorian Maggie Westlin, it’s because of the unexpected that some of the best memories are made. Westlin spoke about not yet knowing what career path she might choose, experiencing indecision and still waiting to discover her passion while learning to be comfortable within herself and allow life to come into focus.

“I’ve always felt like everyone around me knew exactly who they were, what they wanted to do with their life, and I’ve always just been unsure. It seems to be something that made me upset, but recently I’ve begun to realize that each of us does not have only one purpose, and there’s bliss in the unexpected,” Westlin said.

Life orchestrates change. Students may reach high school before people they grew up with decide to move away. For others, an unexpected pregnancy presents an important choice that turns into the coolest new nephew for a student — bringing a precious life into their world — and winds up celebrated daily by that student along with all of their friends. Westlin experienced both scenarios.

“It may not always seem ideal, but it’s reality, and it’s because of the unexpected that we make some of the best memories, and that we come out stronger than we were before,” Westlin said.

Valedictorian Cambry Parrish finished the last two minutes of her speech under a drizzle. Parish said embracing change transforms communities, and all true reform begins with just one person.

“This year we had to work on dealing with one of the most bizarre changes in the recent world. We went through a time of extreme change with the pandemic that is no doubt going to be in all the history books eventually. But, we learned to be flexible and we learned to adapt,” Parrish said while urging her class to invite change instead of running from it.

Then came the moment of truth.

Addressing Superintendent Jon Paul Lafoon, the school board, faculty and witnesses, Jon Purifoy barely finished pronouncing those famous words every graduate longs to hear, “These seniors have completed all requirements set forth by the Farmington School Board and the State of Arkansas and, as such, I recommend be afforded the rights and privileges of a graduate of Farmington High School at this time,” when the rain intensified, bringing a temporary halt to the proceedings.

Moving quickly, Purifoy grabbed a stack of diplomas prepared for the occasion, put them back into a box414 and carried them off the platform into shelter.

Assistant Principal Clayton Williams stepped to the microphone informing those in attendance that graduates would be moved to the indoor practice facility within the fieldhouse.

It was there, in an unorthodox yet intimate setting, that commencement exercises concluded for the Class of 2021.

