Arkansas Game and Fish Commission names new director

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday named Austin Booth as the agency’s 19th director, succeeding director Pat Fitts, who will retire June 30.

Booth, 34, is a Scott native and is currently chief of staff and chief financial officer for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. A lifelong hunter, he is a graduate of Little Rock Catholic High School and graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., in 2008. He earned a juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Booth served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps in multiple capacities from 2011-2019, including a 2015-2016 deployment to Afghanistan. He said that, while in the Marine Corps, he met people from all over the United States, and that those interactions made him appreciate the influence that, he says, hunting and fishing exerts on the Arkansas character.

His salary will be about $138,000 annually.