State Sports briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

Sategna resigns at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mario Sategna has resigned as an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas men's track and field team.

"I appreciate Mario's contributions to our program and wish him the best moving forward," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said Wednesday.

Bucknam said Sategna left Arkansas after three years for personal reasons and that he didn't want to comment further.

Sategna was hired at Arkansas in July 2018 to coach the field events and decathletes after being fired as the head coach at Texas.

Sategna resigned at Arkansas effective May 19 -- four days after the Razorbacks won the SEC Outdoor title -- according to a letter he submitted to the UA athletic department and was obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Bucknam said Mat Clark, Arkansas' strength and conditioning coach and a former decathlete at Northern Iowa, will take over Sategna's coaching duties at this week's NCAA West Prelims and at the NCAA Championships from June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore. Bucknam and assistant coach Doug Case also will help coach the field events.

Bucknam said his focus is on the final two meets of the outdoor season. After that, he'll turn his attention to hiring a replacement for Sategna.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Arkansas men set first two home games

The first two home dates on the University of Arkansas men's schedule for the 2021-22 season are set.

The Razorbacks, coming off a 25-7 season and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, will play the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 1 and Elon on Dec. 21 at Walton Arena, according to game contracts obtained Wednesday through a Freedom of Information request.

Game times have not been determined. The games were finalized earlier this month.

UCA finished the 2020-21 season at 5-19 overall and 4-12 in Southland Conference play. Meeting for the first time since 1947, the Razorbacks defeated the Bears 100-75 last season in Fayetteville.

Elon, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, had a 10-9 overall record last season and finished 4-7 in league games. Arkansas won the teams' only previous meeting 96-52 on Dec. 29, 2001.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to participate in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 22-23. Arkansas will be joined by Illinois, Kansas State and Cincinnati at the event. Games will be played at T-Mobile Center, but matchups have not been announced.

Arkansas also remains under contract to play Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Dec. 11.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Williams to attend under-19 camp

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas basketball player Jaylin Williams has been invited to attend the USA Basketball men's under-19 training camp and compete for a spot on the 2021 under-19 FIBA World Cup team, according to a UA news release.

Williams, a 6-10 forward from Fort Smith Northside, played in 26 games for the Razorbacks last season as a freshman with five starts and averaged 3.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The USA Basketball under-19 team camp will be held June 17-28 in Fort Worth. The FIBA World Cup Championship will be July 3-11 in Riga, Latvia.

There will be five USA Basketball practices June 20-22. The finalists for the 12-man team will be selected June 23.

-- Bob Holt

UA women to host SMU in November

The University of Arkansas women's team will host SMU in nonconference play in November.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the Mustangs on Nov. 22 in Walton Arena, according to a game contract obtained Wednesday through a Freedom of Information request.

A game time has not been set. The game was finalized earlier this month.

Arkansas defeated SMU 79-47 on the road last season in the programs' first meeting since November 2009. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 23-5.

On Dec. 29, less than three weeks after its game against Arkansas, SMU canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 season because of health and safety concerns surrounding covid-19. The Mustangs finished with an 0-6 record.

-- Scottie Bordelon

BASEBALL

Weather shifts schedule

Inclement weather is in today's forecast in Warrensburg, Mo., which has shifted the schedule for the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament.

The tournament, which was scheduled for today-Sunday, will now run Friday-Monday with no change to the bracket or game times.

With the schedule change, Arkansas Tech University will face Minnesota State at 11 a.m. Friday, Henderson State University will open regional play against Central Missouri at 3 p.m. and Southern Arkansas University will play Augustana at 7 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services