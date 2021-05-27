Stuttgart woman claims $1M lottery prize

A Stuttgart woman plans to continue working after claiming a $1 million lottery prize, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Wednesday.

Becky Elliott claimed her prize Tuesday in Little Rock, according to a lottery news release.

On Monday, Elliott purchased several lottery tickets and won $150, the release states. She then went to E-Z Mart, 2117 S. Main St., where she bought her winning $20 instant-ticket game, $1 Million Spectacular, the lottery said.

“I’ve been working for more than 32 years, and I’m really not the type to retire, but if I decide to, I would like to go to Heber Springs to get away from the mosquitoes,” Elliott said in the release.

According to the lottery, the store that sold her the winning ticket will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Two top prizes are left on the $1 Million Spectacular game, the release states.