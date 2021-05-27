Suit faults lax pipeline security in hack

Colonial Pipeline, reeling from a ransomware attack earlier this month, is now the subject of a lawsuit alleging the Georgia company had lax cybersecurity measures that left it vulnerable to such an attack.

The lawsuit was filed May 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, according to Bloomberg Law. Plaintiff Ramon Dickerson said the company breached its duty to employ industry security standards, which resulted in system failures that harmed consumers by raising prices at the pump.

"As a result of the Defendant's failure to properly secure the Colonial Pipeline's critical infrastructure -- leaving it subjected to potential ransomware attacks like the one that took place on May 7, 2021 -- there have been catastrophic effects for consumers," Dickerson alleged.

On May 7, hackers locked up the company's computer systems. President Joe Biden later said the attack was the work of Russia-based hackers, though he added the U.S. does not believe the Russian government was responsible.

Colonial Pipeline paid more than $4 million to the hackers, saying "it was the right thing to do for the country."