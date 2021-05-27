Sections
Super Quiz: Shot

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. David used one to kill Goliath.

  2. A self-assured person of impressive skill and daring.

  3. A photograph usually taken with a small handheld camera.

  4. Something that has little chance of happening.

  5. A fast shot made with a powerful swing of the hockey stick.

  6. A photograph of someone's face made for police records.

  7. An image that shows the contents of a computer screen.

  8. The final result; the outcome.

  9. A criticism made without careful thought.

ANSWERS:

  1. Slingshot

  2. Hotshot

  3. Snapshot

  4. Longshot

  5. Slapshot

  6. Mugshot

  7. Screenshot

  8. Upshot

  9. Potshot

