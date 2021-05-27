Super Quiz: Shot

David used one to kill Goliath.
A self-assured person of impressive skill and daring.
A photograph usually taken with a small handheld camera.
Something that has little chance of happening.
A fast shot made with a powerful swing of the hockey stick.
A photograph of someone's face made for police records.
An image that shows the contents of a computer screen.
The final result; the outcome.
A criticism made without careful thought.
ANSWERS:
Slingshot
Hotshot
Snapshot
Longshot
Slapshot
Mugshot
Screenshot
Upshot
Potshot