Talks fall through between Swiss, EU

GENEVA — The Swiss government on Wednesday pulled out of yearslong negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on the cross-border movement of job-seekers and other key issues.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the government informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Switzerland’s decision to withdraw from the talks.

The collapse of talks could have significant repercussions for the wealthy Alpine nation of about 8.5 million people, which is surrounded by EU nations. Some 1.4 million EU citizens live in Switzerland, and about 340,000 people commute across the border to work in an array of Swiss industries.

The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for its citizens to have full access to the Swiss labor market, including those seeking work. Switzerland had resisted such a move.

Cassis said it could mark a “paradigm shift” which might result in non-Swiss citizens getting social security rights.

Cassis said Switzerland hoped to remain a close partner of the 27-nation bloc, with which it has more than 100 bilateral treaties, but also suggested his country deserved respect it wasn’t getting from the EU.