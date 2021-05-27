Texas Democrats' delays bury bill on transgender sports

AUSTIN, Texas -- Unleashing an arsenal of delaying tactics, Democrats slowed business in the Texas House to a crawl for most of Tuesday -- a strategy that paid off when a midnight pass-or-die deadline expired without a vote on a bill to limit sports opportunities for transgender student athletes.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick responded Wednesday morning by calling on the governor to revive the issue in a special session in June, directly after the regular session ends on the last day of May.

State Democrats criticized Senate Bill 29 as unnecessary and cruel to transgender young people, and for almost 12 hours they worked hard to make sure little work was done by offering numerous amendments, asking extensive questions and raising clock-eating points of order.

Even with all that, the House finally arrived at SB29's spot on the daily calendar shortly after 10 p.m., but the expected showdown fizzled when action on the transgender sports bill was postponed until 11:30 p.m.

The bill, however, never came up again as the House, free of delays, blitzed through almost three dozen Senate-approved bills that had to be passed by midnight or die as the legislative session enters its closing days.

When the deadline hit, Democrats gathered at the front of the House chamber to celebrate by waving transgender pride flags and cheering.

"Ding dong the bill is dead," Rep. Erin Zwiener said on Twitter.

"We did it!" Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos tweeted. "Today was a testament to the resilient spirit of the amazing trans community and all of the allies who stood by us all session."

The night ended with other Democratic-opposed legislation falling to the deadline as well, including:

• SB12, a response to Republican complaints that conservatives are censored on social media, would have let users sue Twitter, Facebook and other large companies if they were kicked off or blocked.

• SB10 would have limited the ability of cities and counties to hire taxpayer-funded lobbyists.

Both bills, as well as the transgender sports bill, were designated as priorities by Patrick and were quickly passed by the Senate. Patrick said he wants Gov. Greg Abbott, who determines what issues can be addressed in a special session, to add SB10 and SB12 to a June session as well.

All three Patrick priorities were greeted with less enthusiasm in the House, however, setting up Tuesday's drama as Democrats found numerous opportunities to offer amendments that had little chance of passage but every chance of extending debate.

They questioned one another about the scope of their bills and the reach of their amendments, and when a Democrat wasn't presenting a bill, they sometimes turned the tactics on Republican lawmakers who were trying to hurry their legislation along.

Some Republicans, including Rep. Angie Chen Button, happily engaged their questioners in a lively back and forth. Others were less enthusiastic, including Rep. Dennis Paul, who grunted out short answers that got shorter as questions persisted, prompting laughter when a Democrat made a motion to "reduce Rep. Paul's groan to writing and place it in the [House] Journal."

Senators noticed the go-slow approach and responded by tapping the brakes as well, turning the morning's sprint through bills into a leisurely afternoon walk.

Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez had to endure a barrage of puns as he shepherded through legislation to limit puppy mills. Republican Sen. Drew Springer waxed poetic about the joys of hunting and the wonders of a bill allowing electronic tags and photos for game animals instead of using a physical tag.

The Senate, subject to looser rules than the House, had until midnight Wednesday to take the two votes needed for final passage of House-approved bills.

And although killed bills can sometimes be resurrected as amendments to other legislation, the bills must be significantly related, limiting that option. The 140-day session ends Monday.

Republicans argued that SB29, which would have required Texas student athletes to compete under the gender listed on their original birth certificate, was needed to protect the integrity of sports and ensure an even playing field for competition.