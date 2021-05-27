This date in baseball

1955 Norm Zauchin of the Boston Red Sox knocked in 10 runs with three home runs and a double in the first five innings of a 16-0 victory over the Washington Senators.

1968 Montreal and San Diego were awarded National League franchises as the league expanded for the first time in seven years.

1974 Pittsburgh's Ken Brett beat the San Diego Padres 6-0 with a two-hitter, and in the second game of the doubleheader, hit a pinch-hit triple to give the Pirates an 8-7 victory.

1981 Seattle's Lenny Randle dropped to his hands and knees in an attempt to "encourage" Amos Otis' slow roller to go foul. Umpire Larry McCoy accused the Mariner third baseman of blowing the ball foul and gave the Kansas City outfielder the single. Randle explained he was merely yelling at the ball not to stay fair. The Royals won 8-5.

1986 At Cleveland, the Boston Red Sox were leading the Indians 2-0 in the sixth inning when the game was delayed -- then called -- because of fog.

1995 Oakland's Steve Ontiveros pitched a one-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees. Luis Polonia got the only hit for New York.

1997 Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. broke his own major league record for home runs hit through May by connecting for his 23rd of the season in an 11-10 loss to Minnesota. Griffey's home run broke the mark he set in 1994.

2004 Carlos Pena was 6 for 6 with 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 4 runs in Detroit's 17-7 victory over Kansas City.

2009 Daisuke Matsuzaka and the rest of Boston's pitchers tied a modern-day record with six wild pitches. Matsuzaka tied a franchise record set 80 years ago with four, while relievers Manny Delcarmen and Justin Masterson also sent catcher George Kottaras scrambling. It was just the fifth time since 1900 that a team threw six wild pitches in a game.

2010 Florida International's Garrett Wittels extended his hitting streak to 50 games, after a third-inning single against Western Kentucky. Wittels moved within eight games of matching the NCAA Division I record of 58, set by Oklahoma State's Robin Ventura in 1987.

2012 Taylor Sewitt threw 11 shutout innings of relief, entering the game with no outs in the first, to help Manhattan College beat Canisius 3-2 for the school's second consecutive Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title.

2012 Paul Konerko hit a tiebreaking three-run home run -- his 400th with the White Sox -- and Chicago routed the Cleveland Indians 12-6. The offensive outburst gave Chicago nine or more runs in four consecutive games. The White Sox last accomplished that feat June 27-30, 1938.

Today's birthdays Frank Thomas 53, Jeff Bagwell 53