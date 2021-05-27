Townsend at Stone's Throw; Joey Barrett at Fassler Hall

Townsend will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com. The show will be the brewery's first in more than a year.

Townsend, a Conway singer-songwriter, released an album, "Can't Travel," in November.

◼️ Joey Barrett will perform at 5 p.m. Friday; A+B will perform at noon Saturday and DJ Benihan4 will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Mojo Depot, featuring Cliff "Drummerboy" Aaron will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Stolen Faces will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Whosoevers will perform at 7 p.m. today at Impact Church, 5500 Landers Road, Sherwood, (501) 753-0033.

The band is touring to promote radio host Ryan Ries' new book, "Kill the Noise: Finding Meaning Above the Madness." Ries co-founded The Whosoevers in 2009 with Sonny Sandoval, lead singer of P.O.D.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666.

◼️ Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Jack Seabaugh will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Bad Habit will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Framing the Red will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Reserved seat tickets for the Tragikly White show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door if any remain. Reserved seat tickets for the Bad Habit show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door if any remain. Reserved seat tickets for the Framing the Red show are $13 in advance and $15 at the door if any remain.

◼️ Travis Mobley & Friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and Mallory Everett will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 916-9826.

◼️ 55 Speed Live will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Bill Jagitsch will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ton's Place, 18814, MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 851-9987.

◼️ Darril "Harp" Edwards will perform at 7 p.m. today; and Byron Hayes will perform at 8 p.m. Friday; and DJ G-Force will perform from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Community Drum Circle will take place at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ A Pre-Pride Power Show will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTONVILLE

The Ultimate Prince Tribute takes the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. Tickets are $15 and $20 and available at meteorguitargallery.com; (479) 268-1500.

CONWAY

Chris Baker Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Paul Rasmussen will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Karla Case Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Thorn Live will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

DARDANELLE

Chas Watkins will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Business will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458.

HOT SPRINGS

Singer-songwriter Dean Agus will perform from 7 -10 p.m. today on the rooftop of The Waters, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 625-3850. In the event of rain, he will move downstairs to the Avenue Lounge.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Lady Legends of the 70s will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Blues Brothers "On a Mission from God" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and "Dreams — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets to each show are $45; tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

◼️ Amie and the Slingerz will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Fat Jack's Oyster Bar, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ Sensory 2 will perform in the lobby from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Jacob Flores will perform during brunch and from 7-11 p.m. Sunday at Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, 238 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Adayas will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Taphouse Club, formerly known as the Wagon Wheel, 816 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 651-0827.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Code Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176.

TICKETS

Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum), along with opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Walmart Amp in Rogers and tickets, from $40 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through amptickets.com.

The Jonas Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, and tickets, from $55 to $499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. today through amptickets.com.

◼️ Tickets are on sale for Arkansas native Ashley McBryde's "This Town Talks Tour" stop at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets, available from Ticketmaster, range from $28 to $38.

ONLINE

Arkansas Sounds will present a free Levon Helm tribute from 7-9 p.m. today on app.kosmi.io/room/nhogOf.

Helm's 81st birthday would have been Wednesday. The legendary Arkansas-born drummer, mandolinist and singer died April 19, 2012.