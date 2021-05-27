Travel for Memorial Day projected to increase 60%

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to increase nationally by about 60% from last year with 37.1 million people traveling more than 50 miles from their homes, according to data from AAA Travel.

That prediction remains about 13% below pre-covid 2019 numbers, the report says.

"This is certainly a sign things are moving in the right direction," Nick Chabarrior, AAA spokesman, said Wednesday.

A majority of travelers, 34.4 million, are expected to go by car and 2.5 million by air. About 237,000 will use such methods as bus or train. Exact travel numbers in Arkansas were not available, Chabarrior said.

Gas prices averaged $2.76 a gallon in Arkansas as of Wednesday, about $1.04 higher than last year, Chabarrior said.

"When you look at last year, it was an oddity. We saw historically low prices at this time," he said. "Since late last year gas prices have steadily risen."

Arkansas is expected to be the sixth-cheapest state for filling up the tank during the holiday weekend, Chabarrior said.

"If you are staying regionally that will be good news for relatively low gas prices," he said. "If you venture out East or West that will be a little higher."

Good weather is also forecast for Arkansas with temperatures and humidity below normal throughout the weekend, according to Jim Reynolds, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday, with the Ozarks seeing low 70s and southern Arkansas seeing upper 70s, he said.

"Sunday will be a little warmer across the entire state with a few degrees of warming," Reynolds said.

The Ozarks are predicted to be in the lower 70s Monday and the southern part of the state mid-80s. Rain is unlikely.

"Just a lot of sunshine," Reynolds said. "Have your sunblock if you are outdoors."

Air travel estimates for Memorial Day weekend at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock were still unknown Wednesday, according to airport spokesman Shane Carter. He said the airport is at 72% of its pre-covid level for departing passengers.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials did not return a call and email Wednesday.

Patricia Mancha of Transportation Security Administration said air travel has seen an uptick nationally since March.

"We haven't dipped below one million and we have almost met the two million travelers per day mark," said Mancha, noting that at the height of the pandemic air travel dipped to about 70,000 to 80,000 nationwide.

Mancha said Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff for airlines' busiest season.

"This year a lot of people are vaccinated and they are looking forward to getting out," she said. "We are working to make sure we meet the needs of our traveling public."

For anyone who hasn't flown since the start of the pandemic, Mancha said there are a few things that have changed.

"Remember your mask," she said. "Anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed past the checkpoint. TSA does not have the authority to make any changes to it. That decision will be at at the president's discretion."

An executive order by President Joe Biden extends the mask mandate through at least Sept. 30.

Mancha said there also has been an increase in air travelers taking prohibited items in their carry-on bags and warned travelers to make sure they know what is in their carry-on luggage. Guns, stun guns, knives and novelty items such as things shaped as weapons are causing delays at security checkpoints, she said.

"Having a prohibited item may not only lead to a fine, but also to you missing your flight," she said.