Two rapists of girl get 15-year terms

BENTONVILLE -- Two Maysville men were sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for raping a girl.

Devon Yoder, 22, and Levi Yoder, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape and sexual assault.

The girl, who is now 17 years old, was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. She said Levi Yoder sexually abused her in Oklahoma and in Maysville. She reported the abuse happened when she was 14 and 15 years old, according to the affidavit.

She said Devon Yoder sexually abused her when she was 12 years old, and he made her watch pornography, according to the affidavit.

Devon Yoder told a Benton County sheriff's office detective he had sex with the girl, according to the affidavit. Levi Yoder also admitted to sexually abusing the girl, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced each to 15 years in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Devon Yoder will have to abide by a suspended sentence for 15 years after his release from prison, while Levi Yoder must abide by a 20-year suspended sentence.