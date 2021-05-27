UCA sprinter moves on in 2 events

University of Central Arkansas sprinter Zachary Jewell, a senior from Mena, advanced in the 100 and 200 meters on Wednesday night in first-round races at the NCAA West Prelims held in College Station, Texas.

Jewell had the fourth time in the 100 (a wind-aided 10.07 seconds) and 12rg time in the 200 (20.62) at Texas A&M's Cushing Stadium to advance to the semifinals in both events, which will be held Friday night.

The University of Arkansas advanced seven athletes in first-round races, led by senior Gilbert Boit, who ran 29:10.36 to take second in the 10,000 and advance to the NCAA Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore. Boit ran 59.76 seconds on the final lap.

Razorbacks senior Carl Elliott, freshman Phillip Lemonious and sophomore Tre'Bien Gilbert advanced to Friday night's semifinals in the 110 hurdles.

Elliott ran a wind-aided 13.55 for the sixth time among the qualifiers, Lemonious ran 13.58 to rank seventh and Gilbert's wind-aided time of 13.72 ranked 14th. Lemonious' time ranks fifth on Arkansas' all-time list, matching what Chris Phillips ran in 1993.

Senior Rhayko Schwartz and sophomore James Milholen both advanced for Arkansas to Friday night's semifinals in the 400. Schwartz was the 19th qualifier in 46.62, and Milholen took the 24th and last spot in 46.70.

Razorbacks senior Nick Hilson, from Jonesboro, advanced to Friday night's semifinals of the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.10 for the 18th-fastest qualifying time.

Arkansas State University sophomore Jermie Walker advanced in the 200 with a time of 20.70.

The women will compete today and Saturday at the West Prelims, with the men finishing up Friday.

The top-12 finishes in each event advance to the NCAA Championships.

Arkansas decathletes Markus Bellangee and Daniel Spejcher already have qualified to compete in Eugene.