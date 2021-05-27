Van Horn optimistic on Slavens

University of Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens was forced to leave Wednesday's SEC Tournament game against Georgia after suffering a severely twisted right ankle on a play at first base.

Based on postgame reports, Slavens did not suffer a broken ankle.

"It looks like it's probably not broke," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "At first it didn't look good, obviously. I think the pain went away a little bit."

Slavens' ankle jutted sideways after his cleat slid off the right side of the bag as he hustled to beat out a ground ball to second base in the No. 1 Razorbacks' 11-2 victory.

Slavens was in obvious pain as he was checked on by UA athletic trainer Corey Wood and initially put no weight on his foot as he was lifted off the infield at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. He began putting a light amount of weight on it but was walking gingerly on the foot as he neared the door to the tunnel behind home plate to undergo an X-ray at the stadium.

Slavens posted an update on social media shortly after the game, writing: "Just a minor setback but I'm alright!! Thank you for all the prayers Razorback nation!! WPS."

Slavens was shown several times by the SEC Network in the dugout with his right foot in a walking boot and elevated as he reclined on the bench.

Jacob Nesbit pinch ran for Slavens and took his third spot in the batting order, and Cullen Smith moved from third base to first base to open the third inning.

"For him to apply even a little pressure on there, it was very good to see," said Smith, who went 2 for 4 with a double and home run. "They put that replay on the big board, and I was like, 'Oof, that is not good. Hopefully it's just a strain instead of a break.'

"Corey, our trainer, came out and ... said he's going to be all right. Just got to ice-bucket it. Ice the crap out of it man, and I know he'll be back as soon as he can."

No Kopps

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn told the SEC Network crew during an in-game interview that ace reliever Kevin Kopps, the SEC pitcher of the year, had no chance of pitching in the opener against Georgia.

Van Horn's response came after analyst Kyle Peterson said the network cameras showed Kopps throwing pitches, not at full speed, in the bullpen during the first inning.

Peterson explained Kopps was getting in a little work, and said, "I have a feeling your fans were tripping over the coffee table thinking, 'They're throwing Kopps in the first inning?' "

Van Horn discussed Kopps' "amazing" season and added, "By the way, you won't see him tonight, no matter what."

Eye ball

Arkansas pitcher Caleb Bolden, who along with Patrick Wicklander is a candidate to start tonight's winner's bracket game, had a pregame incident that was almost serious.

Bolden was seen with an ice pack on his right eye before the game Wednesday and had a shiner on the eye when the Arkansas dugout was on the SEC Network broadcast.

"Right before the game, he was bent over tying his shoe down the line and somebody threw a ball, and I think it one-hopped him and hit him in the eye," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "How about that? Somebody made a bad throw. I don't know who threw it. I just know it hit right below his eye. He had ice on it, but he's fine."

Van Horn said he wanted to see who won the game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt before deciding on a starting pitcher.

Walk fest

Georgia pitchers issued 14 walks, and six of them came around to score.

The bases on balls were particularly damaging in the Hogs' six-run second inning. Christian Franklin and Robert Moore walked to open the inning, and both came around to score on Cullen Smith's double and Jalen Battles' bloop single, respectively.

Zack Gregory and Cayden Wallace also walked in the second, and both came home on throwing errors as Arkansas scored six in the inning.

"Those first five innings, I didn't even recognize that team," Georgia Coach Scott Stricklin said. "We have had struggles with some walks, especially with some young guys tonight.

"But when you play Arkansas, you've got to play really clean baseball. We didn't do that. We didn't make plays, made a couple of errors, walked way too many guys and didn't compete at the plate."

Barco bingo

Florida freshman Hunter Barco joined Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Arkansas' Kevin Kopps as the only SEC pitchers with 10 victories after a 13-1 run-rule win over Mississippi State in Wednesday's opener.

Barco appeared to have no idea he had just completed a 91-pitch complete game when his teammates began celebrating after he retired the final batter on a fly out in the seventh inning.

Trophy pics

The Razorbacks received the trophy to commemorate their SEC regular-season championship prior to their opener at the tournament.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey awarded the trophy to Coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks, who posed for pictures with it.

Good catch

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens made a diving catch to retire Riley King for the second out of the second inning. Slavens made a back-handed catch of the ball right off the ground, and second-base umpire Brandon Cooper ruled him out immediately.

However, the play went under replay review before the umpires quickly confirmed the call to the surprise of the SEC Network crew. Georgia Coach Scott Stricklin could he overheard shouting, "C'mon! That ball hit the ground."

When a rules official came on to say that "catch-no catch" plays on the infield are not reviewable, the SEC Network's Todd Walker said he had smoke coming out of his ears.

Domination

No. 13 Florida's 13-1 win over No. 6 Mississippi State was the program' seventh consecutive win over the Bulldogs at the SEC Tournament dating back to 1996 by a combined score of 60-17.

The Gators have also won nine of the last 10 games against Mississippi State at the SEC Tournament, the lone exception being an 8-2 decision for the Bulldogs on May 19, 1990.

Who's on first?

An umpiring decision drew a replay in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tennessee's 3-2 loss in 11 innings against Alabama.

With no outs and runners at first and third, the Vols' Liam Spence hit a line drive right at second baseman Peyton Wilson, who did not hang on to the liner. As Tennessee base runner Connor Pavolony scrambled back to first, Wilson threw to the base just in time to retire Spence. Alabama first baseman William Hamiter tagged both runners as the Tennessee base coach grabbed Spence to make sure he stayed on the bag.

A replay review determined Spence was out and Pavolony safe. The Vols thought they won in walk-off fashion moments later and celebrated on the field when Jake Rucker beat out a double play relay at first. However, the umpiring crew ruled Max Ferguson -- who had been intentionally walked -- interfered with Wilson as he pivoted at second base and threw toward first.

A second replay review of the inning confirmed the interference call, with Ferguson extending his left arm out of his body frame into Wilson's midsection, sending the game into extra innings.

"I've seen 10,000 baseball games and I've never seen that play," SEC Network analyst Todd Walker said.

Slump breaker

Florida shortstop Josh Rivera broke out of an 0-for-12 slump with a second-inning single on Wednesday, when the freshman went 4 for 5 in a 13-1 win over Mississippi State.

Rivera had gone 0 for 10 in the Gators' weekend sweep at the hands of No. 1 Arkansas last weekend.

Extra bases

• Christian Franklin's fourth-inning sacrifice fly was his third and the team's 31st, which ranks first in the SEC and is sixth in the nation.

• No. 12 seeds fell to 0-8 at the SEC Tournament after Auburn's 7-4 loss to 5 seed Ole Miss in Tuesday's late game. Teams seeded 12th lost by one run in every opener between 2013, when the new format was created, through 2016.

• LSU's 4-1 loss to Georgia on Tuesday marked the fourth time in 35 SEC Tournaments that the Tigers did not win a game at the event.

• For the first time since the format change in 2013, every opening-round game on Tuesday was decided by three-plus runs.