Vexing questions

Many of us are in a state of discombobulation after a year of chaos and confusion resulting from covid and endless political turmoil. We have many unanswered questions, some trivial, some critically important:

Now that the pandemic threat is receding, are hotels, movie theaters, etc., going to revert to cleaning standards less than the current covid extreme clean? How clean were they before covid?

Why is there such furor about mask-wearing since the CDC gave only vaccinated folks a "Get out of Jail" card? Who told state or local governments, or businesses, to end mask requirements? In any case, is there anything stopping individuals from wearing a mask if they choose to do so?

Why do the big companies invariably send an email satisfaction survey after tormenting their customers seeking assistance with endless recorded phone messages and long waits, only to end up speaking to an English-as-second-language employee in Timbuktu? Why have some large companies resorted to "virtual chat" help, as if chatting with a computer would be satisfying?

Why do the covid-spawned wannabe NASCAR drivers, who routinely drive 20 mph over the speed limit, jockey between driving lanes, even in heavy traffic, when it's obvious that their dangerous maneuvering will never lead to a clear path through the throng of cars?

After the I-40 Mississippi River bridge inspection debacle, should we say a "Hail, Mary" before crossing any of our Arkansas bridges?

What good are thousands of Defense Department warplanes, warships, and rockets if our nation's essential gas, water, communication, and electricity supply lines are vulnerable to crippling electronic foreign invasion, such as the Colonial Pipeline ransomware disaster?

As letters to the editor to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reveal, it seems Republicans mostly believe in a list of "antis"--anti-abortion, anti-immigration, anti-anything to do with gun control, etc.--what exactly do they believe are the positive actions the national government should take to enable all Americans to achieve the best lives possible?

Why do over 60 percent of Americans get their news information from social media and other biased online news outlets? Can our democracy survive in a continual barrage of propaganda and misinformation?

Who or what organization generated the template dozens of Republican-led state legislatures have used in passing laws seeking to achieve voter suppression, nullification of federal gun laws, abortion restriction, and transgender discrimination?

In secret, how many Republican leaders admit to themselves that Trump is toxic, and what future does our nation face if the Republican Party follows Trump down the rabbit hole to Armageddon and self-destruction? If the Republican Party splinters or falls, will our political system devolve from a two-party system, a keystone of our democracy, into multiparty chaos experienced in other weakened democratic nations, or even worse, crash-land into a dictatorship?

Does anybody really believe the Jan. 6 riot/insurrection would have happened if Trump had not whipped up the crazies into action?

Why do many Republicans routinely label all Democrats as radical socialists, even communists? Do they choose to ignore the fact that millions of us Democrats put our lives on the line in uniform in armed conflicts during the Cold War, which was fought primarily to stop the spread of communism throughout the world? Do we veterans deserve this unwarranted demonization?

With so many unanswered questions, it's no wonder so many of us are bothered and bewildered.

David Wilson lives in Fayetteville.