Watson Chapel graduate signs with National Park

Recent Watson Chapel graduate Dekeira Kentle celebrated her letter-of-intent signing with National Park College on Wednesday.

National Park is a two-year college in Hot Springs and competes in NJCAA Region II. The 5-foot-8 Kentle will join a Nighthawks basketball team looking to improve on a 5-12 mark this past season.

“When I went there, I liked the school, and it seemed like a good environment,” Kentle said. “The coach is very nice. I think I’ll contribute good.” Kentle spent most of her playing time this season on the low post and was a solid contributor despite taking on taller girls at that position. She averaged about 10 points and seven rebounds per game as part of a three-post rotation that helped Watson Chapel finish second in the District 4A-8 tournament and reach the 4A state tournament.

“I learned more when I was playing out of position, and I learned how to adjust to stuff,” Kentle said.

Leslie Henderson, who just wrapped up her 29th year as the Lady Wildcats’ head coach, said Kentle’s shot is at the high post despite her skill on the low blocks.

“She’s deadly,” Henderson said. “When our big post girl came out, she’d go down low. She was great with footwork, pinning and being able to get a shot off, which a lot of kids her size would not be able to do. She didn’t just turn and shoot right into their hands. She had good post moves and knew how to maneuver down low to avoid that blocked shot.” Kentle said her next goal is to play on the Division I level.