Where to pick berries in Arkansas during summer 2021

Arkansas' prime berry-picking season typically stretches from May through July or August.

Here are some places across Arkansas to go hunting for strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.

Wye Mountain Flowers and Berries

20309 Arkansas 113, Roland.

This Central Arkansas favorite is hoping to open for blueberry picking soon — check its Facebook page to stay in the loop.

Salt Box Farm

2019 Johnson Lane, Benton.

Strawberry season is winding down, but as of Wednesday, the farm was still open for people to pick their own. Check the farm’s Facebook page for updates.

Arnold Family Farm Store

7020 N U.S. 71, Alma.

The store has had its fields open for strawberry picking this month, and though the season is coming to a close, it isn’t officially over yet. Check the store’s Facebook page to learn when picking is allowed.

Cadron Crest Orchard

86 Mode Road, Greenbrier.

The orchard is open today for strawberry picking, but the season is drawing to an end, so be sure to check the orchard’s Facebook page to see whether it is open before heading out.

Caney Creek Berry Farm

2568 Little Creek Drive, Conway.

Blueberries will be available for picking at this farm in a few weeks. Check the farm’s Facebook page for updates on when the season will begin.

Fenton’s Berry Farm

7221 Fork Creek Road, Harrison.

This farm typically has blueberries and blackberries, but the blackberry crop is likely not going to be fruitful this year. Stay tuned to the farm’s Facebook page for information on when/if blueberries and blackberries will be available for picking.

Mountain Home Berry Farm

693 Baxter County Road 57, Mountain Home.

Mountain Home Berry Farm is currently offering pre-picked strawberries at its store Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blueberries and a small amount of blackberries are expected to be available for picking starting in June. Pre-picked raspberries will also be available.

Check the farm’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date.

Renee's Berry Garden

1265 Will Baker Road, London.

The garden anticipates a crop of blueberries available for picking sometime soon, but the crop of blackberries is expected to be limited thanks to the cold weather in February and April.



Check the garden’s website for information as the season progresses.

Sta-n-Step Blueberry Farm

3104 Wildcat Creek Blvd., Fayetteville.

This farm anticipates being open for picking blueberries, raspberries and a smaller amount of blackberries in June. Stay tuned to the farm’s Facebook page for details on when the season will start.

Taylor’s Orchard

12801 Taylor Orchard Road, Gentry.

This orchard anticipates having a crop of blackberries for picking in late June. Monitor the orchard’s Facebook page for details on when the fields will open.

Neal Family Farm

1246 W. Laurel Ave., Rogers.

Neal Family Farm expects blueberries will be ready for picking in mid-June and anticipates a smaller crop of blackberries. Check the farm’s Facebook page to learn when picking will start.

RidgeRunner Blackberry Farm

400 Creek Road, Floral.

This farm anticipates blueberries and blackberries will be available for picking in mid-June. Check its Facebook page for updates.