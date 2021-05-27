Wolfenbarger named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Arkansas freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger has been named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

She also won the award as a junior.

Wolfenbarger, 6-6, of Fort Smith Northside, was an ESPN 5-star prospect, the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall player in the 2021 class.

She chose the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami and Notre Dame.

Wolfenbarger was named one of five finalists for the three remaining roster spots for the under-19 Team USA World Cup.

The McDonald’s All-American recently reported to Fayetteville to begin her career at Arkansas.