1921 Tulsa massacre in focus again

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As the U.S. marks 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, researchers including descendants of Black victims are preparing to resume a search for remains believed to have been hastily buried in mass graves.

Although many details of the two terrifying days in 1921 eventually came to light after decades of silence by perpetrators, victims and their descendants, some basic facts remain unknown, including the true death toll and the names of many members of the city's once-thriving Black community who died at the hands of a white mob.

The state declared the death toll to be only 36 people, including 12 who were white. But for various reasons, including contemporaneous news reports, witness accounts and looser standards for tracking deaths, most historians who have studied the event estimate it to be between 75 and 300.

Most Black victims were buried in unmarked graves and efforts continue to find their remains for proper burial and recognition.

"Most of these people were just thrown away. Their bodies were buried while their loved ones were being held by armed guards in internment camps," said Scott Ellsworth, a University of Michigan professor of African American and African studies who is consulting on the search.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r8fzBbMqX0]

After a white mob descended on Greenwood -- the Black section of Tulsa -- and burned more than 1,000 homes, looted hundreds of others and destroyed its thriving business district, more than 4,000 Black people were forcibly interned for several days at a fairground and other sites during a period of martial law.

Victims' bodies -- some burned beyond recognition -- were unceremoniously buried, with interned families unable to claim their loved ones' remains or not even aware they had died, according to the 2001 findings of a state commission that explored the massacre.

After the initial shock about the massacre wore off, it receded from the public's consciousness.

Neither white residents, out of embarrassment, nor Black residents, out of fear, openly discussed it for decades, said Bob Blackburn, a retired director of the Oklahoma Historical Society who served as chairman of what was then known as the Tulsa Race Riot Commission.

But rumors of mass graves persisted and the commission was formed in 1997 to try to give a fuller account of what happened. It announced in January 2000 that a search would be conducted for victims' remains.

However, the commission reversed course a few months later and decided against excavating any of the sites where bodies were thought or rumored to be buried -- a decision Ellsworth thinks was driven by fear of the negative publicity it could generate.

Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum, announced in 2018 that the search would happen after all at Oaklawn and Rolling Oaks cemeteries and The Canes, a homeless encampment next to a city park. Ground scans at the sites showed anomalies suggesting they could be mass graves.

Bynum, who is white, said last summer that he felt it was the right thing to do.

"You had generations of people who grew up in this community ... and never heard about it," he said. "I feel a tremendous responsibility as mayor to try and find these folks. That's a basic thing that a city government should do for people."

The search got underway last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins at Oaklawn Cemetery, where most of the Black victims whose deaths were confirmed had been buried in unmarked graves. Researchers looked at the remains inside the coffins but covered them back up for further study at a later date and haven't yet confirmed they are those of massacre victims.

The search will resume Tuesday in that same section of Oaklawn Cemetery, said Kary Stackelbeck, the state archaeologist.

"If the boundaries we estimate are accurate, what we excavated in October is maybe a third or a quarter of that overall size," she said. "It is not unreasonable for us to develop an estimate of around 30 total in the overall mass grave, and that's a conservative estimate."

Opinions differ about what to do with any remains that are found. By law, any that are identified would have to be turned over to that person's descendants to determine how and where to re-inter them, said Ellsworth, who is among the foremost experts on the massacre, which is sometimes referred to as a riot.

"For those that remain unidentified, (there) should be a memorial akin to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," he said.

Mary Beard disappeared during the violence and is believed to have been killed. Chief Egunwale Amusan, Beard's nephew and member of Tulsa's 1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee, said he thinks any victim's remains should be reburied in a cemetery other than Oaklawn, where white people thought to have taken part in the atrocity also were buried.

"One thing you don't do is inter those bodies of people who were killed in the massacre with the people who committed this atrocity," Amusan said. "Jews would never allow themselves to be placed in the same cemetery Hitler is interred in. That would never happen."

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, the sun sets over the Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. In October 2020, researchers found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins at Oaklawn Cemetery, where most of the Black victims whose deaths were confirmed had been buried in unmarked graves. They looked at the remains inside the coffins but covered them back up for further study at a later date and haven't yet confirmed they are those of massacre victims. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

A woman walks out of an exhibit that is part of the Greenwood Art Project, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The project uses art to reflect on the Tulsa Race Massacre during the centennial commemoration. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, workers sift through soil in a truck as work continues for the fifth day on an excavation of a potential unmarked mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. “Most of these people were just thrown away, their bodies were buried while their loved ones were being held by armed guards in internment camps,” said Scott Ellsworth, a University of Michigan professor of Afroamerican and African studies who is consulting on the search and is among the foremost experts on the massacre, which is sometimes referred to as a riot. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield carries a tray of items found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. Stubblefield, whose aunt and uncle survived the violence but had their home burned, said Oaklawn is well maintained and was used by Black and white people during its long history. She said it's true that the massacre victims were “discarded and were not honored,” but she views the cemetery as a place for all Tulsans. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown on a drive-in screen from a documentary called "Rebuilding Black Wall Street," during a screening of documentaries during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kene Daniels, right, and Amman Raheem watch a documentary called "Rebuilding Black Wall Street," during a drive-in screening of documentaries during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People watch from their car during a drive-in screening of documentaries on Tulsa, Okla., during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/John Locher)