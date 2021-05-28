2 schools get Synergy Forum grants

Synergy Forum Inc. recently awarded assistance grants to the Broadmoor Elementary and Forrest Park Pre-K schools for the 2021-22 school year. The Pine Bluff School District submitted the grant application and was awarded $500 for each school, according to a news release.

The funds will be used to restock each site's clothes closets and assist needy students with the purchase of school uniforms and supplies, coats, shoes and hygiene items.

"These funds are a great help to our needy scholars," said a district spokesman. "It is very helpful to have the items we need at hand on the school campus without having to try to reach a parent to bring the scholar a needed item or to have to go out and purchase an item. These funds are a true blessing for our scholars."

The Synergy Forum was established to provide financial incentives for the initiation and implementation of activities to enhance Pine Bluff and Jefferson County in arts education or social services, and to provide developmental assistance efforts to improve the quality of life. Ginger Casteel is the vice president of the organization.

Regional residents named to panels

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced state appointments, including these Southeast Arkansas residents:

Wayne Edwards of Lake Village was reappointed to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. The appointment expires June 22, 2023. Reappointment.

Sam Whitaker of Monticello was reappointed to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. The appointment expires Aug. 15, 2024.

Weldon Wynn of Star City was reappointed to the Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board. The appointment expires March 1, 2022.

Doug Hartz of Stuttgart was reappointed to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. The appointment expires June 30, 2022.

Jacob Appleberry of McGehee was reappointed to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. The appointment expires July 1, 2022.

Ricky Lattimore of McGehee was reappointed to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. The appointment expires June 30, 2024.

AgHeritage reveals election results

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services (FCS) announced results of its 2021 Board of Director and Nominating Committee elections.

Rhonda Stone of Pocahontas was elected to a 4-year term. Jerry Burkett of Stuttgart was reelected to a 4-year term. Scott Young of Portland was reelected to a 4-year term, according to a news release.

Shareholders elected for one year on the nominating committee were: Jason Smith (Stuttgart office); Harrell Wilson (Pine Bluff office); Clay Poole (McGehee office); Ronald Aaron (Batesville office); Matt Hibbard (Pocahontas office); John Hamilton (Searcy office); Doug Medford (Brinkley office); Brandon Parker (Lonoke office); and Tommy Young (Newport office).

PB artist Johnson shows new works

Kimiara Johnson, an artist from Pine Bluff, has produced new art titled "Vinyl Love" for Mannequins on The Loop. She is working with the record store Vintage Vinyl of St. Louis, according to a news release.

Mannequins on The Loop can also be seen on Facebook and instagram. Details: http://www.mannequinsontheloop.com/vote-now.html.

Area students earn master's degrees

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa awarded degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Two honorees were from Southeast Arkansas.

Alexandra Borchardt of Monticello received a master of arts degree. Sydney McCain of Lake Village earned a master of public health degree.