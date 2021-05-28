No headline

Henderson jump rope during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Henderson wraps his hands during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Coach Kevin Lightburn (right) ties Kalvin Henderson's boxing glove during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Kalvin Henderson warms up May 21 during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Coach Kevin Lightburn (right) uses mitts to work on boxing technique with Kalvin Henderson during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Spectators record on their phones during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale with Kalvin Henderson. Henderson will face Tevin Anderson on June 5 at the Springdale Civic Center. " Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Professional boxer Kalvin Henderson reacts May 21 during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Henderson, undefeated UBF Super Middleweight Champion and NAMA Middleweight Champion, held a public workout with coach Kevin Lightburn, owner of the gym. The event gave fans in Northwest Arkansas a chance to see the boxer in action while promoting an upcoming boxing show called "Action in the Dale", the first professional boxing show in Northwest Arkansas since the start of the pandemic, put on by the Hunger and Action Gym of Springdale. Henderson will face off with Tevin Anderson on Saturday at the Springdale Civic Center. "This fight is a promo show to create buzz where I live, and to give people an experience of boxing they've never had before and to know that there's a champ who lives here in Northwest Arkansas," Henderson said. "The majority of people that I've sold tickets to have never been to a professional boxing match in their life. It's their first taste of professional boxing." Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Spectators record on their phones during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale with Kalvin Henderson. Henderson will face Tevin Anderson on June 5 at the Springdale Civic Center. " Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Henderson's championship belts are displayed during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/210530Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

Professional boxer Kalvin Henderson wraps his hands, Friday, May 21, 2021 during a public workout at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale. Undefeated UBF Super Middleweight Champion and NAMA Middleweight Champion, Kalvin Henderson, held a public workout with his coach Kevin Lightburn, owner of the gym. The event gave fans in Northwest Arkansas a chance to see the professional boxer in action while promoting an upcoming boxing show called ‚ÄúAction in the Dale‚Äù, the first professional boxing show in Northwest Arkansas since the start of the pandemic, put on by the Hunger and Action Gym out of Springdale. Henderson will face off with professional boxer Tevin Anderson on June 5 at the Springdale Civic Center. "This fight is a promo show to create buzz where I live, and to give people an experience of boxing they've never had before and to know that there's a champ who lives here in Northwest Arkansas," Henderson said. "The majority of people that I've sold tickets to have never been to a professional boxing match in their life. It's their first taste of professional boxing." Check out nwaonline.com/210523Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

