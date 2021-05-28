Anti-racism lessons banned in Montana

HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s top prosecutor issued an opinion Thursday labeling critical race theory and some anti-racism programs taught in schools as “discriminatory” and said they violate federal and state law.

Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s binding opinion states that certain activities that fall under the umbrella of critical race theory teaching violate the U.S. and state constitutions.

His decision bans the activities in the state. The decision was issued after state education Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, a Republican, requested that Knudsen to weigh in.

With the decision, Montana became the latest of several Republican-controlled states to decry critical race theory as an attempt to pit racial groups against one another and teach that certain groups are responsible for injustices of the past.

Knudsen’s decision was slammed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana and the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents many government workers, including schoolteachers and faculty members at public universities.