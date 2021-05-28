The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 27, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-560. Detriawn Wade v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion for rule on clerk. Affirmed; motion denied.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-20-598. Michael Jenkins v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction; Gleenover Knight, Records Supervisor, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-20-709. John Peeler v. State of Arkansas, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-20-416. James Ray Thompson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-13-1022. Roy Lee Russell v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.