Bill in Hong Kong legislature restricts public voting

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:57 a.m.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s legislature Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and sets up a committee to ensure candidates are “patriotic.” The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20 from 35.

The bill, passed by a 40-2 vote, was met with little opposition, as most of the legislators are largely pro-Beijing. Their pro-democracy colleagues resigned en masse last year in protest over the ousting of four lawmakers deemed to be insufficiently loyal to Beijing.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers lauded the bill during debate Wednesday and Thursday, saying the changes would prevent those not loyal to Hong Kong from running for office.

