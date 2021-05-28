Bucks inch step closer to a sweep

MIAMI -- Another game. Another blowout.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

"The last two games haven't been easy," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously, we were up 30, but it's not easy. ... I'll say this: I'll say by us doing our job, I'm not surprised that we're able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen. And in these three games, good things have happened for us."

Miami has lost three games by 29 points or more this season -- all against Milwaukee, two of them in the last two games of this series. The Bucks held leads of 51 and 36 points against Miami in games earlier this season; the margin got to 32 on Thursday night.

And as if Milwaukee needed another edge, there's this: No team in NBA history has ever squandered a 3-0 series lead.

"We're not worried about that. We control what we can control, and that's how we play, that's how we prepare, how we compete," Miami forward Jimmy Butler said. "Not too worried about what history says and all of that good stuff, but we've got our work cut out for us."

Butler scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 for Miami. Nemanja Bjelica -- little-used by Miami this season, then called upon Thursday out of desperation for any sort of outside shooting -- scored 14 points.

Milwaukee outrebounded Miami 56-41, held the Heat to 38% shooting and became the first team to top Miami by at least 29 points twice in the same playoff series. And that's after the Bucks beat Miami by 47, in Miami, back in December.

"We've got to continue to work," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "They have so many weapons on the other side. They do a lot of things that are hard to guard. Defensively, our focus, our attention to detail has got to stay high."

The biggest Miami crowd of the season, by far -- 17,000 in a building that in pre-pandemic times called 19,600 a sellout -- showed up, most of them in their seats by tip-off, hoping that they would see the start of a turnaround.

Instead, in the biggest game of the season, they saw Miami's slowest start of the season.

The Heat managed eight points in the game's first nine minutes, the fewest they managed in such a game-opening span since last August and the fewest to open a game on their home floor since Nov. 14, 2018.

It was 26-14 Milwaukee after one quarter, then the lead swelled to as much as 19 -- 44-25 late in the second before got to 49-36 at the half. That matched the fewest points allowed by the Bucks in a first half in more than three years.

"They're making shots and they're making tough ones," Adebayo said. "And the ball won't go in for us."

The margin swelled to 27 in the third quarter. More than a few of those 17,000 fans didn't stick around too much longer.

This is Miami's first 3-0 series deficit since a first-round matchup against Boston in 2010. The Heat lost that series in five games and haven't been swept since the 2007 first round against Chicago. Milwaukee is up 3-0 for the first time since sweeping Detroit in Round 1 of the 2019 playoffs.

Miami's last postseason win on its home floor was May 13, 2016. Of the current Heat players, only Goran Dragic and Udonis Haslem remain from that team. Dragic scored 30 points in that win over Toronto; Haslem didn't play. They didn't make the playoffs in 2017 or 2019, were 0-2 at home in the 2018 playoffs and weren't at home for last year's run to the NBA Finals.

LAKERS 109, SUNS 95

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assist and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3.

Dennis Schroder added 20 points and the seventh- seeded defending NBA champs took a 2-1 lead with their second consecutive victory in the first-round series. Los Angeles pulled away from erratic Phoenix in the second half for the second game in a row, and a fierce late rally by the Suns came up short.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who are in an early hole in their first postseason series in 11 years.

Phoenix also came unglued in the final minute when Devin Booker and Jae Crowder both were sent to the locker room early.

Booker scored 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting, but the star guard was ejected with 35.4 seconds to play after committing a flagrant foul against Schroder. Moments later, Crowder got a technical foul, following Booker off the court after apparently trying to confront Schroder.

Phoenix also got another quiet game from Chris Paul, who played just 21/2 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Roughly 7,000 masked fans watched inside Staples Center as the Lakers hosted their first playoff game in their downtown arena since April 28, 2013. Los Angeles won its 17th title in the Florida bubble last October

At a glance

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

Milwaukee leads series 3-0.

LA Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Los Angeles leads series 2-1.

Denver 120, Portland 115

Denver leads series 2-1.

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Series tied 1-1.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn leads series 2-0.

LA Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas leads series 2-0.

