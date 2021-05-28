Colonial Dames announce officers

Colonial Dames 17th Century Society (CD17C) John Eliot Chapter elected new officers for 2021-2023. National correspondence secretary Linda Vandenberg White presented each officer with a yellow rose, the flower for the society.

White installed the following officers: President Kay Tatum, Vice President Jerrie Townsend, Chaplain Catherine Fortney, Secretary Sharon Stanley Wyatt, Treasurer Jo Ann Cooper, Registrar Cathy Adams and Historian/Librarian Kar Lynn Roberts. Adams and Roberts could not attend, according to a news release.

The chapter is the largest in Arkansas. Chartered in 1961, it has more than 40 members from across Arkansas, including Jefferson County.

"It is known for its championing of historical preservation. It has marked historic buildings, cemeteries and other historic venues of importance," according to the release.

"The National Society CD17C unites over 11,000 members in a communion based on their interest in American history, their love and respect for this nation and a mutual desire to work together in harmonious fellowship to achieve the goals of the society. It is one of the few societies of today which has heraldry at the core of its objectives and additionally holds one of the largest collections of Coats of Arms in the country. CD17C comprises 45 state societies in the U.S. and one international society based in Canada," according to the release.

Women over the age of 18 are eligible for membership, provided they are eligible through the lineal descent of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies in the geographical area of the United States.

The chapter meets with the United States Daughters of 1812 and the Daughters of Colonial Wars the third Wednesday of February, May, August and October at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

For details on membership and the activities of CD17C, contact Kay Tatum at kay.tatum@yahoo.com.