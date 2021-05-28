Marriage Licenses

Stephen Lyte, 35, of North Little Rock, and Sidney Boatman, 27 of Searcy.

John Cobb, 19, and Rachael Rainey, 20, both of Little Rock.

Michelle Garcia, 20, and Alesha Redding, 20, both of Little Rock.

Elizabeth Wilkison, 22, of Brinkley, and Drake Oaks, 24, of Little Rock.

Lewis Matheson, 34, and Meghan Wells, 33, both of Leola.

Keon Jenkins, 23, of Little Rock, and Jada Rhodes, 22, of Dickinson, Texas.

George Brown, 70, of North Little Rock, and Bennie Wesley, 70, of Little Rock.

Dominique Dairion, 25, of Little Rock, and Matthew Strack, 25, of Maumelle.

Vincent Jackson, 33, and Kierra Jenkins, 29, both of Sherwood.

Kendall White, 20, of Concord, and Carson Stephenson, 19, of North Little Rock.

Kresha Porter, 38, and Shanisa Thomas, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Kanisha Buchanan, 33, and Jeremy Randolph, 34, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Aday, 28, of Sherwood, and Dillon Lunsford, 24, of White Hall.

Randy Rankin, Jr., 31, and Emily Wright, 32, both of Little Rock.

Lakeshia Shelton, 31, and La'Markus Jordan, Sr., 35, both of Little Rock.

Kendrick Daniels, 42, and Lakeesha Moore, 42, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Clifton, 43, of Little Rock, and Brandi Roaten, 44, of Maumelle.

Amanda Fox, 40, of Hensley, and Christopher Archer, 49, of Roland.

Divorces

FILED

21-1620 Floyd Smith v. Kimberly Smth.

21-1621 Tamara Gotell v. Aundre Redman.

21-1623 Katelyn Jones v. Romello Jones.

21-1624 Joaquin Montes v. Maria Zacatenco.

GRANTED

20-1285 Jocelyn Davis v. Sherman Worsham.

21-524 Micheala Wilbon v. Calvin Wilbon.

21-729 Natalie Akin v. Justin Akin.

21-798 Roneishia Murphy v. Joshua Canady.

21-944 Nicholas Rucker, Sr. v. April Nichols.