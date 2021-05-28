Drillers finally put away Travs in 13th

There's always a little buzz at the ballpark when a position player takes to the mound late in a game.

If you're a manager and it's tied, though, that probably means things haven't gone as planned.

That was precisely the case for the Arkansas Travelers and Manager Collin Cowgill on Thursday as they lost 6-2 in a 13-inning contest that lasted nearly five hours at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Center fielder Connor Lien surrendered four runs in the top half of the fourth extra inning, with Dodgers' No. 3 prospect Michael Busch delivering the final blow on a 457-foot two-run home run.

The Travs had chances to escape with a win, putting two runners on in the 10th before cleanup hitter Stephen Wrenn struck out. Arkansas managed just three hits all night, striking out 20 times and going 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranding 13 men on base.

The Travelers then kept the game alive in the 11th, scoring Wrenn on a wild pitch by Tulsa reliever Guillermo Zuniga. That came after the Drillers nearly broke things wide open in the top half of the inning -- they had runners on second and third with no outs, but Darren Gillies struck out the next two batters and then induced a flyout to give his team the chance to extend the contest.

Ian McKinney kept up his strong start to the season, tossing six shutout frames of four-hit ball. That dropped his ERA to 1.17 after the southpaw tossed a complete game, allowing just one run in a seven-inning contest last week at Corpus Christi.

Although the Drillers' first two batters of the night reached on a double and a single, McKinney escaped the jam with two of his eight strikeouts.

The Travs got the first run of the night on a fielding error by Tulsa starter Gerardo Carillo, when the Drillers' righty couldn't complete the 3-4-1 inning-ending double play. That allowed Bobby Honeyman to come across and give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

But when McKinney exited, a Travs bullpen that has been impressive thus far couldn't hold onto the slim lead. Tulsa pulled level in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single by center fielder Donovan Casey, setting the stage for bonus baseball.

The Travelers and Drillers will play the fourth of their six-game set tonight with Penn Murfee set to take the hill for Arkansas.