EDITORIAL: Origin of species

"Here is their current position: while two elements in the [intelligence community] leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter--each with low or moderate confidence--the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other."

--President Biden, on a report by American intel, on the origin of the covid-19 virus

Well, that's as clear as mud. The above statement is worthy of Ron Ziegler, the press secretary for a president named Nixon. But reporters covering the White House say what's actually happening is that the current president wants more study on the origin of the covid-19 virus. And he's siccing the spooks on it.

And that's a good thing.

The papers say that President Biden has told his intelligence types to "redouble their efforts" to find out where the virus came from. That is, whether this thing really jumped from animals to humans, and on to killing hundreds of thousands of people in this country alone, or whether it could have been developed in a lab.

The World Health Organization put out a report in March that dismissed the possibility that this particular coronavirus could have escaped from a lab on mainland China. But that report was heavily influenced by the ChiComs, and even doctors in the West say the report could have major flaws.

The new effort, it's said, is to be completed without Chinese influence. Or so we hope. Humankind needs to be better prepared for the next pandemic. And keeping things under wrap, while a Chinese specialty, is no way to learn lessons.

The idea that this pandemic started in a lab in Wuhan, China, has been a part of conspiracy theories for a year now. But according to dispatches, more scientists "have expressed a new openness" to the idea. And the Biden administration's experts aren't happy with the WHO-Beijing report.

"We need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China," said one of those experts, Andy Slavitt, one of the president's top virus advisers. "We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don't feel like we have that now."

From the American State Department: "China's position that their part in this investigation is complete is disappointing and at odds with the rest of the international community that is working collaboratively across the board to bring an end to this pandemic and improve global health security."

Certain of the people's representatives in the American Congress are on board, too. Including a senator from these latitudes named Tom Cotton, who told the papers: "We should be insisting that [the Red Chinese] come clean, that they provide us a clear and unvarnished look at what was happening in the Wuhan labs."

And 18 scientists published a letter in the journal Science earlier this month, saying there was not enough evidence to decide if the virus came about naturally, or escaped from a lab.

This is no longer talk only among conspiracy theorists on the Internet. These questions have gone mainstream. And are appearing on the front pages of newspapers. Such as this one on Thursday.

Still, the most likely scenario remains an animal-to-human jump. But just because it's likely, doesn't mean it's certain.

Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health director, criticized the WHO report while testifying to Senate lawmakers Wednesday: "It is most likely that this is a virus that arose naturally. But we cannot exclude the possibility of some kind of a lab accident. That's why we've advocated very strongly that WHO needs to go back and try again after the first phase of their investigation really satisfied nobody. And this time we need a really expert driven, no-holds-barred collection of information, which is how we're mostly really going to find out what happened."

That's what the president meant.

Speaking of conspiracy theories, the ChiComs have brought up (again) the possibility that the virus originated in an American lab. And, possibly, was deployed to Wuhan by Americans.

To which the American administration should make a deal: We'll open up our books if mainland China will open up theirs. That is, make available to each other all the lab reports, scientist interviews, after-action reports, etc. in connection with the origins of covid-19. And release it all for the world to see.

We feel certain Washington would make that deal. Would Beijing?