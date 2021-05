Watching Lael Lockhart of the Arkansas Razorbacks nearly throw a perfect game the other night reminds us of how lucky we are in this state, to have both ball clubs in Fayetteville playing so well in the post-season.

For lest we forget--and the Sports section won't let us forget--the women's softball team is tearing up the competition, too.

We look forward to a couple of afternoons and nights of watching the games this week. Overhand pitching, and fast-pitch underhand.