Fayetteville school board approves $33 million middle school price tag

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School board on Thursday approved spending $33 million for a new middle school.

"We're building a new school," said Megan Duncan, support services associate superintendent. "It's very exciting."

The board voted 7-0 in support of the price for the school, to be located on the east side of Rupple Road, near Catalpa Drive.

Some of the features of the more than 100,000-square-foot school include turf behind the school, bleachers in the gym, learning and meeting pods with specialty furniture and expansive windows, administrators said.

"We really want to make an effort to have a lot of natural light come in," said Clayton Vaden, Lewis Architects Engineers.

The district was able to include all of its design "wishes" into the building at about $700,000 less than what was projected just a month ago, Duncan said. Making all building concepts a reality during a pandemic when construction costs are rising is a win for the district, she said.

Construction of the school is scheduled to begin June 15 and to conclude in May 2023, Duncan said.

The board also unanimously approved spending $4.4 million for district development projects identified through a 2018 facility conditions assessment. All schools in the district received feedback concerning recommended or necessary work at that time, administrators said.

Work will include drainage improvements at Agee-Lierly Life Preparation Services Center and Owl Creek, Asbell, Butterfield Trail and Vandergriff elementary schools, landscaping and drainage work at Holt Middle School and replacing the sidewalk at Holcomb Elementary School, according to supporting documents.

Additional planned work includes painting classrooms, installing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and replacing classroom flooring at Woodland Junior High School, new bathroom flooring at Root Elementary School, as well as parking lot repairs, drainage improvements and the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp at the Virtual Academy, according to supporting documents.

Work on the projects will begin in the summer and fall as building space is available, Duncan said. Nabholz Construction of Rogers will be completing the work, she said.

The board likewise voted 7-0 to approve more than $1.2 million to move utilities in support of future work on Fayetteville High School's athletics facilities.

Impacted facilities include the Bulldog Field pressbox and lights, Harmon Field's pressbox, lights and scoreboard, the Bulldog Academic and Athletic Complex and the Bulldog Athletic and Recreation Center, said John Strack, Nabholz project executive.

The work is necessary to move utilities for existing buildings where future utilities will be needed for new construction and building access and use, according to supporting documents.

Work will begin in late June or early July and will be completed in October, Strack said.

In other news, the boarded voted 7-0 to make wearing masks or face coverings optional for students and staff.

The board also unanimously approved ceasing covid-19 screenings in district buildings.

"If we didn't have such a high vaccination rate for our staff it would be a different story," said Nika Waitsman, board president.

Superintendent John L Colbert said 1,335 staff members, 94% of district staff, have received the covid-19 vaccine.

Megan Hurley, board vice president, said the board supports people's right to choose wearing face masks, and school is a safe place to make that choice.

"I know this causes some people anxiety," Hurley said.

The revised policies go into effect June 3, Colbert said.