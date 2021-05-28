Former Hog training, recruiting his cousin

The University of Arkansas has a high chance of getting an official visit from linebacker Randy "Deuce" Caldwell because of his relationship with linebackers coach Michael Scherer and a cousin who played for the Hogs.

"I can call Coach Mike whenever, I know he'll answer," Caldwell said of Scherer. "He'll call me and if I can't answer, I'll call him right back, so I feel like it's a great relationship."

Caldwell, 6-0, 215 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Mauldin, S.C., has 19 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Duke, North Carolina, Central Florida, West Virginia and others.

His cousin Tiquention Coleman played for the Hogs in 2013-14.

"He was like an outside nickel/safety," Caldwell said. "He tells me a lot about Arkansas when he played. It's a new coaching staff, but he talks highly of Arkansas. He said it's a really great atmosphere on game day."

Coleman helps him with training and recruiting.

"He's kind of like my trainer," Caldwell said. "He's helping me out with this whole recruiting/athletic process so I'm working out with him."

Caldwell and Scherer discussed him recently being named the MVP of the linebackers at the Under Armour All-American camp in Charlotte, N.C.

"We were talking about the Under Armour camp I went to on Saturday," Caldwell said. "He was asking me about the competition and he was asking about my spring game."

He plans to make an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 1 followed by official visits to North Carolina on June 15 and Central Florida on June 25. If his official visit to Fayetteville does happen, Caldwell said it would come during the season.

Caldwell recorded 59 tackles in six games as a junior while scoring 7 touchdowns at running back.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming saw Caldwell last year and rates the 2022 prospect a 3-star plus prospect with speed to burn.

"Deuce is a physical kid who can run," Lemming said.

Caldwell, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, is impressed with Arkansas' broadcast radio and television program.

"They have a great sports broadcasting program," Caldwell said. "That's what I want to do in college. After college I want to have my own sports broadcast thing."

Because he's named after his father, Caldwell said he goes by his nickname to help avoid confusion in the household or elsewhere.

"So they just started calling me Deuce when I was younger," Caldwell said.

Caldwell revealed when he'll likely announce his college decision.

"It will probably be either this summer or during the season," he said.

