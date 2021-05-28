Former Razorback football player arrested

BENTONVILLE -- Korliss Marshall, a former University of Arkansas football player, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshall, 26, was at a residence near Old Wire Elementary School when a probation officer did a compliance check of the home and found a green duffle bag with two large plastic bags of suspected raw marijuana, a jar with suspected marijuana and a digital scale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The probation officer had a warrant for Marshall's arrest for a probation violation, according to court documents.

Police seized $21,1933 after finding money in sandwich bags and two bundles of cash, according to the affidavit.

Marshall was arrested in February when police and a probation officer did a compliance check. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Marshall was arrested in 2018 in northeast Arkansas on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a license. He pleaded guilty and was placed on three years of probation.

Marshall played for the Razorbacks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.