FYI: Outdoor fun abounds for Memorial Day weekend

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Lynn Sciumato, with Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, displays a Great Horned Owl, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the Botany and Zoology class of Adaire Middleton at at Agee Lierly Life Preparation Services in Fayetteville. Sciumato brought four birds to the class that was attendant by 9th-12th grade students.

Today

Featured Artist -- Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m today and Saturday, Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Family Fun -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum's South Lawn. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Reptile Rap -- 11 a.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What Lives in Little Clifty Creek? -- 2 p.m., Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Better Cities Film Festival -- 4-9 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. arkansas.uli.org.

__

Sunday

Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike -- 1 p.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Owls of Hobbwarts -- 3 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Memorial Day

Shaddox Hollow Geology Hike -- 10:30 a.m., Shaddox Hollow Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Memorial Day Ceremony -- 11 a.m., Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Free. 876-2624.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Going on a Bug Hunt -- 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

