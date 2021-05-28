FYI: Outdoor fun abounds for Memorial Day weekend

Today

Featured Artist -- Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m today and Saturday, Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Family Fun -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum's South Lawn. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Reptile Rap -- 11 a.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What Lives in Little Clifty Creek? -- 2 p.m., Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Better Cities Film Festival -- 4-9 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. arkansas.uli.org.

__

Sunday

Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike -- 1 p.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Owls of Hobbwarts -- 3 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Memorial Day

Shaddox Hollow Geology Hike -- 10:30 a.m., Shaddox Hollow Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Memorial Day Ceremony -- 11 a.m., Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Free. 876-2624.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Going on a Bug Hunt -- 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com