Good Roads Summit looks at getting cars, cyclists to play nice together

BENTONVILLE -- A diverse group of cycling enthusiasts from around the state, region and nation came together Thursday to talk about safety, economic impact of the sport and integrating cycling into everyday travel.

Arkansas, and especially Northwest Arkansas, has become one of the most popular places in the country for bike riders in recent years, largely due to regional investments in infrastructure and an increased demand for outdoor recreation during the covid-19 pandemic.

The region has earned the moniker "the mountain biking capital of the world," but more bikes have made road safety a priority.

Tim Robinson, a Bentonville alderman and co-owner of Phat Tire Bike Shop, said bike sales doubled during the pandemic and sales to women and children more than doubled.

The first Safe Roads Summit was hosted by the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation at Thaden Fieldhouse at the Bentonville Municipal Airport and included speakers and panel discussions.

It's an off-shoot of the Good Roads are Safe Roads campaign the foundation launched to educate motorists and people commuting by bicycle about a state law when it passed in 1999. Recent legislation allows bicyclists to treat a red traffic signal like a stop sign and a stop sign like a yield sign, when there is no oncoming traffic. The campaign is being paid for with a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Joe Quinn, executive director for Good Roads, said the upsurge in the sport has been a bright spot in the pandemic because it allowed people to get out of the house and get some fresh air and exercise.

"It's good for the economy, it's good for people's well-being, both mental health and physical well-being," Quinn said. "But, with the explosive growth in the biking world here, we need motorists and bikers to better understand each other and to have an awareness that they both have a right to the road."

Quinn said motorists and cyclists need to have that conversation.

"There were a lot of bike organizations here today and they tend to have specific points of view on certain aspects of the bicycling issues," Quinn said. "What we tried to do today is bring everybody together in a larger setting, in one room, in one meeting, and have a larger discussion. I think there is value anytime you pull people together and have a discussion like this and I think it worked today."

Rachel Maney, national director of bike law and an avid cyclist, said she hopes the summit and safety campaign allow people to expand their perspectives about sharing public roads.

"Everybody can become engaged and have some skin in the game in a way that does propel all of us into a much more balanced and equitable legal culture where the burden isn't on the vulnerable road user," Maney said. "Those who have greater power do have greater responsibility. When you are riding a bicycle it is, by definition, imperfect and when you're encapsulated in 3,000 pounds of steel, you do have a duty to be more careful."

Matt Mihalevich, trails coordinator for Fayetteville, said he found a lot to take home from the summit.

"I saw a lot of diversity in the biking community. Love to see the women represented, women of color, and it's really that whole demographic that has been somewhat untapped, I think," Mihalevich said. "The focus, certainly, on safety, that was a take-home from today. We're always thinking about that, it's always in my brain. And, also, providing facilities that are comfortable for all ages and all abilities. That's really our focus and I heard that being reinforced today at this conference."

Mahalevich said there was also an emphasis on consistency and standardization in bike infrastructure from town to town.

"Certainly something we're working with the Razorback Greenway Alliance to have between our crosswalks and different amenities, even benches and seats," Mihalevich said. "A uniformity but still giving each city their own identity, I think is important as well. And, certainly standardization for safety is important so that it is predictable. The user knows what to expect."

Ted Huie (right) performs bike tricks for attendees, Thursday during the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation Safe Roads Summit at the Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. The event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions and a performance from All Bikes All Day NWA. The Safe Roads Summit is one of the largest policy-focused bike events in Arkansas this year. Speakers discussed the topic of bicyclist's safety on roads. Check out nwaonline.com/210528Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Attendees react as riders perform bike tricks, Thursday during the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation Safe Roads Summit at the Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. The event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions and a performance from All Bikes All Day NWA. The Safe Roads Summit is one of the largest policy-focused bike events in Arkansas this year. Speakers discussed the topic of bicyclist's safety on roads. Check out nwaonline.com/210528Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)