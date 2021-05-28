GOP senators counteroffer $928B map on infrastructure

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a revised counteroffer for infrastructure spending, outlining roughly $928 billion in a package that's still far short of what the White House has proposed.

Only about a quarter of the total price tag appears to represent new spending above existing or expected levels under the "road map" put forward by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her GOP colleagues. But the lawmakers still stressed that their retooled approach "delivers on much" of what President Joe Biden recommended in talks between the two sides.

The Republican senators said their offer, raised from an initial $568 billion, delivers on "core infrastructure investments" that Biden has focused on as areas of potential agreement. Biden previously reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

The White House took a less rosy view of the GOP effort, describing it as "constructive" even as press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that it still lacks enough funding for some of the president's top priorities.

Also, Biden warned naysayers in Congress not to "get in the way" of his big infrastructure plans.

After touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republican lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority.

"I'm not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list," he said. "If you're going to take credit for what we've done," he said, "don't get in the way of what we need to do."

The new counteroffer appeared sufficient enough to keep talks going into next week, Psaki signaled, a critical development given that the administration initially viewed Memorial Day as a deadline for determining whether to continue negotiating -- or to try to forge ahead on its own.

"Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in good faith," Capito said at a news conference unveiling the blueprint.

And Biden said he called Capito to thank her for the proposal, but told her, "We have to finish this really soon."

The Republican plan proposes more than $500 billion for roads, $98 billion for public transit, $46 billion for passenger rail and more than $70 billion for water infrastructure. Republicans recommended additional spending for ports, waterways, airports and broadband connectivity, maintaining their belief that any package should hew to what they describe as traditional infrastructure.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said the Republicans' proposal reflects "what people at home in Wyoming think of as infrastructure -- roads with potholes."

But the plan does not close the other gaps with the White House. Biden recommended more than $2 trillion in new spending on a wide range of areas, including elder care, parents and families. Barrasso described the scope of the White House proposal as "socialism camouflaged as infrastructure."

The GOP plan also doesn't address the thornier disputes between the two sides over Biden's plan to finance it through tax increases on corporations, which the GOP vehemently opposes. Instead, Republicans maintained their preference to pay for infrastructure using unused stimulus funds -- a nonstarter for many Democrats.

The president said he was "not looking to punish anyone" with his tax plans. But he said it is time for America's wealthy and corporations to help invest in the nation's future.

"Do you want to give the wealthiest people in America another tax cut? I don't begrudge them the money they make. Just start paying your fair share just a little bit," Biden said.

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., one of the lawmakers involved in the talks, said Thursday that they count about $700 billion in unspent funds under the latest coronavirus relief package. That includes money designated for use between 2022 and 2031 to help state and local governments, bolster coronavirus testing and expand the child tax credit, all Democratic priorities.

"We believe that repurposing these funds needs to be a really important part of how we fill this gap," Toomey said, adding that the Republican negotiators have made it "very, very clear on every single time we've had a discussion is that we're not raising taxes."

Psaki faulted the plan for its lack of funding, particularly toward replacing lead pipes and providing veterans care. She said the White House also did not support cuts to coronavirus relief funds, adding in a statement that it would "imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic."

But Psaki said negotiations would continue into next week, as the White House seeks to ensure "there is a clear direction on how to advance much needed jobs legislation when Congress resumes" in early June.

DIFFERENCES REMAIN

Significant differences still threaten to upend any hopes of achieving a bipartisan deal, something the president has sought since advancing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without any GOP votes. Both sides have barely budged in talks, particularly around what qualifies as infrastructure in the first place.

Fearing an impasse, a bipartisan group of lawmakers including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have huddled privately in recent days to assemble their own bipartisan compromise. They have described their early work product as an alternative to the main talks underway with the White House, though Romney on Thursday said the two sides are not as far apart as they appear.

The White House itself appeared to entertain the idea of additional negotiations Thursday. "We are also continuing to explore other proposals that we hope will emerge," Psaki said in a statement.

The White House has defended Biden's ambitious vision for rebuilding the U.S. economy and workforce, with senior adviser Mike Donilon reinforcing that message in a memo made public Thursday that listed recent public polling that shows broad support for the president's proposals.

"When Republicans criticize the President's plan to rebuild our economy through long-overdue investments in our country's infrastructure, they're criticizing what their own constituents have been urging for decades," Donilon wrote. "When they attack the President's plan to make the wealthy finally pay their share of taxes, they're attacking the American people's basic sense of fairness."

He added: "The American people -- across the political spectrum -- are sending a clear message, the question now is whether Congressional Republicans will listen."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had a different view. He said on CNBC that it was time for the administration to "sober up and realize they don't have a massive mandate in Congress to do all of the things they're trying to do."

OWN PARTY DEMANDS

The White House also faced new political demands from lawmakers in its own party Thursday. More than 200 House Democrats banded together to issue a new warning as part of the contentious debate: Include strong union and labor protections, or possibly risk losing some of their support.

In their letter, House Democrats stressed that Congress must couple any new federal loans, grants or tax benefits to improve the country's infrastructure with a series of policy mandates to help workers. The companies that stand to profit from this potential influx of government aid must make it easy for employees to unionize, pay them prevailing wages, take action to prevent wage theft and train workers through apprenticeship programs for future positions, the lawmakers said.

House Democrats also registered particular concern with the emerging clean-energy industry, which could see billions of dollars in tax benefits and other fresh federal investment under Biden's blueprint, known as the American Jobs Plan. In the lawmakers' estimation, the industry already suffers from some of the worst worker protections across the U.S. economy, which they hope to remedy as part of an infrastructure overhaul.

"Whether it is through grants, loans, state revolving loan funds, bonds, or tax incentives, the primary condition of receiving the taxpayers' money must be compliance with strong labor standards," the Democrats wrote.

Three top party lawmakers -- reflecting the full political spectrum among Democratic ranks -- organized the effort: Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Progressive Caucus; Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, co-chairwoman of the fiscally minded Blue Dog Coalition; and Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, who chairs a key clean-energy task force with the moderate-leaning New Democrat Coalition.

The letter, sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stopped short of vowing to vote against an infrastructure bill if it did not contain these and other labor-minded provisions. But some of the Democrats involved in its crafting said Thursday that they expect that any attempt to ignore their calls to action could lose them some votes, creating new challenges for Pelosi and Biden given the party's slim majority in the House.

"We're signaling very clearly with such an enormous group of Democrats across the ideological spectrum this has to be in the next package, that there's really no option not to have it in there," Jayapal said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.