Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the following appointments:

BOARD OF HEALTH

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2024.

James Bailey, Springdale. Replaces Thomas Jones.

The following are reappointments to the Board of Health: Dr. Glen Bryant, West Memphis.

Dr. Dwayne Daniels, El Dorado.

Vanessa Falwell, Newport.

Dr. Darren Flamik, Roland. Dr. Anthony Hui, West Fork. Dr. David Kiessling, Bigelow. Dr. Balan Nair, Little Rock. Donald Ragland, Marshall. Dr. Carl Riddell, Russellville. Dr. James Zini, Mountain View.

ACADEMIC FACILITIES REVIEW BOARD

Reappointments expire Aug. 6, 2023.

Ro Arrington, Little Rock. Michelle McClaflin, Sulphur Springs.

AGRICULTURE BOARD

Appointments expires Aug. 15, 2024.

Sam Whitaker, Monticello. Reappointment.

Robin Ralston, Atkins. Replaces Jennifer James.

AMUSEMENT RIDE SAFETY ADVISORY BOARD

Appointments expire March 1. Jessyka Hanna, Hot Springs National Park. Reappointment. Johnny Miller Jr., Greenbrier. Replaces Johnny Miller, Sr. Weldon Wynn, Star City. Reappointment.

ADVISORY COUNCIL OF THE ARKANSAS ARTS COUNCIL

Appointments expire June 30, 2024.

Anthony Tidwell, Hot Springs. Replaces Aldona Standridge. Sue Coon, Melbourne. Reappointment.

Remica Gray, Texarkana. Reappointment.

Donna Young, Van Buren. Reappointment.

Ricky Lattimore, McGehee. Reappointment.

CATFISH PROMOTION BOARD

Reappointments expire June 30, 2022.

Brad Graham, Portland Kenny Francis, Corning. Steve Kueter, Paragould.

Dick Baxter, Cabot.

CLAIMS COMMISSION

Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2026.

Henry Kinslow, El Dorado. Sylvester Smith III, North Little Rock.

CORN AND GRAIN SORGHUM PROMOTION BOARD

Reappointments expire July 1, 2022.

Jacob Appleberry, McGehee. Jason Felton, Marianna.

BOARD OF EXAMINERS IN COUNSELING

Wendy Blackwood, Fairfield Bay. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Crystal Lougin, Fort Smith. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2023. Replaces Cheryl Edwards. Anderson Neal, Texarkana. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Vickie Keeton.

GOVERNOR’S COMMISSION ON PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Sheri Rogers, Hot Springs. Reappointment expires June 1, 2024. Rebecca Pieroni, Jonesboro. Appointment expires June 1, 2021. Replaces Nola McKinney.

KEEP ARKANSAS BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION

Appointments expire Jan. 14, 2027.

Brenda Fendley, Marshall. Reappointment.

Carol Lloyd, Booneville. Replaces Jane Phillips.

ARKANSAS MANUFACTURED HOME COMMISSION

Rick Davis, Junction City. Reappointment expires Sept. 1, 2023. James Duncan, Fort Smith. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2024. Replaces William Roachell. Kevin Hawks, Vilonia. Reappointment expires Sept. 1, 2024. Norman Walker, Lonoke. Re appointment expires Sept. 1, 2023

ORTHOTICS, PROSTHETICS AND PEDORTHICS ADVISORY BOARD

Greg Armstrong, Little Rock Appointment expires Sept. 1 2023. Replaces Paul Johnston. Paul Hatcher, Jonesboro. Ap pointment expires Sept. 1, 2022 Replaces Rob Yates.

Gary Horton, Hensley. Ap pointment expires Sept. 1, 2021 Replaces Mike Horton.

Micah Saterfield, Fort Smith Appointment expires Sept. 1 2023. Replaces Patrick McNally. Frank Snell, Little Rock. Ap pointment expires Sept. 1, 2022 Replaces Grant Snell.

RESIDENTIAL CONTRACTORS COMMITTEE

Jake Arey, Bryant. Reappoint ment expires Oct. 1, 2023.

Dan Gamble, Manila. Reap pointment expires Oct. 1, 2023. Todd Wilcox, Jonesboro. Ap pointment expires Oct. 1, 2022 Replaces Bill Green.

RESPIRATORY CARE EXAMINING COMMITTEE

Appointments expire Aug. 7 2023.

Dr. Timothy Cook, Little Rock Replaces Nancy Rector.

Dr. Neadum Odom, Little Rock Reappointment.

Angela Sanders, Benton. Re appointment.

RICE RESEARCH AND PROMOTION BOARD

Appointments expire June 30 2022.

Joe Christian, Jonesboro. Re appointment.

John King, Helena. Replaces Bryan Moery.

Roger Pohlner, Fisher. Reap pointment.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DIVISION OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OF THE ARKANSAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Reappointments expire Jan 14, 2025.

Dr. Mark Gross, West Fork.

Dr. Jeff Standridge, Conway.

SOYBEAN PROMOTION BOARD

Reappointments expire June 30, 2022.

Doug Hartz, Stuttgart.

Rusty Smith, Des Arc.

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT REVOLVING LOAN FUND COMMITTEE

Reappointments expire June 30, 2023.

Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs. Caleb Crawley, Conway. Bethany Baldwin, Cabot. Glennis Sharp, Cotter.

TOBACCO PREVENTION AND CESSATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Reappointments expire Oct. 1 2024.

Dr. Pebbles Fagan, Little Rock Dr. Jennifer Redmond-Knight Little Rock.

Chelsea Conway, Ash Flat.

TOWING AND RECOVERY BOARD

Appointments expire June 22 2023.

Scott DeMott, Little Rock. Re places Heath Tibbs.

Wayne Edwards, Lake Village Reappointment.

WHEAT PROMOTION BOARD

Reappointments expire June 30, 2022.

Jack Evans, Carlisle.

Dusty Hoskyn, England.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Todd Smith, Magnolia, to the Banking Board. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Kevin Crass, Little Rock, to the War Memorial Stadium Commis sion. Appointment expires Jan. 14 2028. Replaces Donald Cook. Danna Crook, Conway, to the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening, Tracking, and Interven tion Advisory Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2022. Replaces Dr. John Dornhoffer.

Susan Morse, Springdale, to the Dietetics Licensing Board. Ap pointment expires Jan. 14, 2026 Replaces Kimberly Jablonski.