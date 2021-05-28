Grant funding UAPB interns

Nine University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students will participate in internships in areas of investing, philanthropy and information technology supported by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation.

The $308,052 grant will support students majoring in business management, political science, accounting and computer science. Each student will receive an academic stipend of up to $6,000 in support of their summer internship program, according to a news release.

The 2021 Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation Special Projects internships were awarded to the following students studying in these fields:

Tyler Reynolds -- accounting; Franklyn Stanislaus -- accounting; Jada Simmons – accounting; Jacolbi Knowlton -- business marketing; Me'Auna Bailey -- business management; Alexus Phillips -- business management; Brianna Barney-Carter -- computer science; Jvon Allen -- computer science; and Ranetra Hamilton -- political science.

"We're extremely pleased for our students to be a part of this program to showcase the type of cutting-edge career opportunities the investing and finance industry offers," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander. "Students will gain hands-on experiences working with the foundation and acquire a competitive edge for future job opportunities."

Although these internships vary in scope and location, each is designed to provide the students with an overview in the philanthropic industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.

UAPB's Office of Career Services will manage and support the students during the 10-week special projects internship program.

"We are pleased to continue our mission of fostering local and national partnership opportunities for our students," said Shirley Cherry, UAPB director of career services. "These students will have the opportunity to create a vast network of professional contacts that will prove invaluable for their future academic success and beyond."

The interns will work at sites across the U.S. with key cooperator partners of the foundation based in offices at Bentonville, Denver and Washington, D.C.

"The grant will continue the foundation's mission for supporting higher education for public and private colleges and universities in the state of Arkansas," said Becca Hazlewood, senior program officer of the Walton Family Foundation's special projects team.