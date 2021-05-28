Help sought in break-in investigation

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying the people responsible for breaking or entering and criminal mischief at the Mockingbird Mini Storage, 1125 Mockingbird Drive at White Hall.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. May 25, according to a news release.

If anyone has information about the identities of two possible suspects, they are asked to contact Investigator Sandra Harper, Jefferson County sheriff's office criminal investigation division, at (870) 541-5496 or at the 24/7 nonemergency dispatch number (870) 541-5300.

Information and tips can also be shared anonymously via email at tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed, according to the news release.